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The award ceremony will be held on 24 April.
League selections

Ladies Gaelic football teams of the league named

Cork and Galway lead the way with five each for Division 1 selection.
3.08pm, 15 Apr 2026

LADIES LEAGUE CHAMPIONS Cork, along with Galway, lead the way in representation of the Ladies Gaelic Football Associations teams of the league.

Five players from Cork and five from Galway make up the majority of the Division 1 selection.

The team is completed by three from Waterford and one from Kerry and Armagh each.

The five Cork players selected are Melissa Duggan, Player of the Match in the final victory over Galway last Saturday, Dara Kiniry, Aoife Healy, Katie Quirke and Áine Terry O’Sullivan.

The five Galway players acknowledged are goalkeeper Leah O’Halloran, Brónagh Quinn, Hannah Noone, Nicola Ward and Kate Slevin.

From Waterford, captain Emma Murray, Kellyann Hogan and Bríd McMaugh earn deserved recognition, along with Armagh captain Lauren McConville and Kerry skipper Síofra O’Shea.

League champions Donegal have the greatest representation with six players on the Division 2 team, with five from Cavan, three from Mayo and one from Tyrone.

On the Division 3 Team of the League, champions Louth dominate the selection with nine players included. There are four from runners-up Antrim, also promoted to Division 2, and one each from Down and Fermanagh.

And in Division 4, champions Carlow are best represented with eight players, followed by four from runners-up, Leitrim, who will also play Division 3 football in 2027.

Beaten semi-finalists Offaly and Sligo also gain recognition, with two players from Offaly and one from Sligo listed on the Division 4 team.

The winners will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday, April 24th.

Division 1

  • 1. Leah O’Halloran (Galway)
  • 2. Melissa Duggan (Cork)
  • 3. Dara Kiniry (Cork)
  • 4. Brónagh Quinn (Galway)
  • 5. Hannah Noone (Galway)
  • 6. Nicola Ward (Galway)
  • 7. Lauren McConville (Armagh)
  • 8. Aoife Healy (Cork)
  • 9. Emma Murray (Waterford)
  • 10. Kellyann Hogan (Waterford)
  • 11. Kate Slevin (Galway)
  • 12. Bríd McMaugh (Waterford)
  • 13. Síofra O’Shea (Kerry)
  • 14. Katie Quirke (Cork)
  • 15. Áine Terry O’Sullivan (Cork)

Division 1 TOTL

Division 2

  • 1. Laura Brennan (Mayo)
  • 2. Zara Fay (Cavan)
  • 3. Evelyn McGinley (Donegal)
  • 4. Eimear Quinn (Tyrone)
  • 5. Tara Hegarty (Donegal)
  • 6. Feena McManamon (Donegal)
  • 7. Sinéad Greene (Cavan)
  • 8. Aoife Geraghty (Mayo)
  • 9. Roisin Rodgers (Donegal)
  • 10. Ella Sheridan (Cavan)
  • 11. Katie Dowds (Donegal)
  • 12. Catherine Dolan (Cavan)
  • 13. Susanne White (Donegal)
  • 14. Sinéad Walsh (Mayo)
  • 15. Aishling Sheridan (Cavan)

Division 2 TOTL

Division 3

  • 1. Rebecca Lambe Fagan (Louth)
  • 2. Seoda Matthews (Louth)
  • 3. Maeve Blaney (Antrim)
  • 4. Eilís Hand (Louth)
  • 5. Amy Murray (Louth)
  • 6. Shannen McLaughlin (Louth)
  • 7. Ciara Brown (Antrim)
  • 8. Aoife Halligan (Louth)
  • 9. Áine Breen (Louth)
  • 10. Eimear Fitzpatrick (Down)
  • 11. Omolara Dahunsi (Antrim)
  • 12. Céire Nolan (Louth)
  • 13. Eimear Byrne (Louth)
  • 14. Maria O’Neill (Antrim)
  • 15. Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)

Division 3 TOTL

Division 4

  • 1. Nicole Hanley (Carlow)
  • 2. Jasmine Maye (Leitrim)
  • 3. Claire Dunne (Sligo)
  • 4. Nicole Buckley (Offaly)
  • 5. Dearbháile Beirne (Leitrim)
  • 6. Niamh Forde (Carlow)
  • 7. Ruth Bermingham (Carlow)
  • 8. Róisín Bailey (Carlow)
  • 9. Caoimhe O’Neill (Carlow)
  • 10. Edel Hayden (Carlow)
  • 11. Clíodhna Ní Shé (Carlow)
  • 12. Leah Fox (Leitrim)
  • 13. Muireann Devaney (Leitrim)
  • 14. Sara Doyle (Carlow)
  • 15. Caoimhe Lynam (Offaly)

Division 4 TOTL

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