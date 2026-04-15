Damien Duff joins Virgin Media's LOI coverage as Shamrock Rovers face Bohemians

DAMIEN DUFF HAS joined Virgin Media’s League of Ireland coverage and will make his punditry debut this Friday night when Shamrock Rovers take on Bohemians.

The former Republic of Ireland international who previously managed Shelbourne will feature as a studio analyst for the Dublin derby.

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Duff will be joined in studio by Brian Kerr and presenter Tommy Martin for the Premier Division tie, providing live buildup, analysis, and post-match reaction.

After guiding Shelbourne to league success in 2024, Duff stepped down as manager in 2025.

Welcome to the panel, Damien ⚽



Don’t miss Damien Duff’s punditry debut this Friday, as Shamrock Rovers take on Bohemians FC in a huge Dublin derby ☘️



📺 Live from 7:30pm on Virgin Media PLAY & Virgin Media Two#VMSport #LOI pic.twitter.com/cUiJBrE6xd — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 15, 2026

Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Tallaght Stadium: Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media PLAY from 7.30pm [Kick-off 8pm].