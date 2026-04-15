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Damien Duff joins Virgin Media's LOI coverage as Shamrock Rovers face Bohemians
DAMIEN DUFF HAS joined Virgin Media’s League of Ireland coverage and will make his punditry debut this Friday night when Shamrock Rovers take on Bohemians.
The former Republic of Ireland international who previously managed Shelbourne will feature as a studio analyst for the Dublin derby.
Duff will be joined in studio by Brian Kerr and presenter Tommy Martin for the Premier Division tie, providing live buildup, analysis, and post-match reaction.
After guiding Shelbourne to league success in 2024, Duff stepped down as manager in 2025.
Premier Division
Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Tallaght Stadium: Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media PLAY from 7.30pm [Kick-off 8pm].
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Damien Duff insight LOI Premier Division Soccer virgin media