Eddie Hearn to meet with Croke Park on Friday to 'advance talks' on Katie Taylor fight

PROMOTER EDDIE HEARN says “there is nothing else other than Katie Taylor” on the agenda for a Croke Park boxing bill later this year, effectively ruling out the possibility of his prized heavyweight, Anthony Joshua, facing Tyson Fury as part of a shared card with Taylor.

Matchroom chairman Hearn also confirmed that he will travel to Ireland on Friday to “try and advance” negotiations with Croke Park about staging Taylor’s farewell fight.

But whereas Croke Park Ltd commercial director Peter McKenna last week said that discussions had begun regarding a potential Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight at the venue, expressing his hope that Taylor would also feature on the bill, Joshua and Taylor’s promoter has all but pulled the plug on that concept.

Hearn insists that Taylor will top a bill in what will be her final ever fight, and he’s confident that it will take place at the home of Gaelic games.

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“Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury is, for me, not a fight or not going to happen at Croke Park,” Hearn said.

“And I would also say, and I’ll tell you very clearly, Katie Taylor is not fighting on any undercard.

“If there is a fight at Croke Park, it should be Katie Taylor and Katie Taylor only. That is the whole story. That is the history. That is the legacy.

“That is nothing short [of what] she deserves. So, on Friday, we’ll be at Croke Park to try and advance those talks.

“This is the moment where Irish sport stops and pays homage to not just one of the greatest people of all time but one of the greatest athletes ever to come out of Ireland.”