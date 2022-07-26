Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 26 July 2022
Advertisement

Uefa rubbishes Sweden’s criticism of VAR support at Euro 2022

AC Milan forward Kosovare Asllani criticised the governing body for ‘using 50% fewer cameras’.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 1:33 PM
1 hour ago 900 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5826169
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani.
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani.
Image: Imago/PA Images

UEFA HAS RUBBISHED claims from the Sweden camp that video assistant referee support at the Women’s Euros has not been on a par with the men’s game.

On the eve of their semi-final clash with England, Sweden stand-in captain Kosovare Asllani criticised the governing body for “using 50% fewer cameras” at the tournament than at Euro 2020 last summer, labelling the situation a “catastrophe”.

Meanwhile, head coach Peter Gerhardsson also bemoaned the VAR, with Sweden having seen five goals ruled out for offside during the tournament.

“There shouldn’t be a difference if it’s women’s football or men’s football,” said Gerhardsson. “Of course it’s not good enough.

“My feeling is sometimes we put too much trust in it. Even if it’s an offside that’s very obvious then you wait for the VAR decision, you don’t know until the ref whistles if it’s a goal or not.

“We’re going to have to hope that they’ve looked at improving themselves for the semi-final.”

Uefa, though, insists the infrastructure in place for VAR stands up against that used in the highest level of the men’s game.

The TV production for Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 is on a par with the standard production for the men’s Uefa Champions League,” a Uefa spokesperson said.

“More importantly, VAR camera support at Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 is higher than for the men’s Uefa Champions League and men’s Uefa Euro due to the availability of additional offside and EPTS (Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems) cameras.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Sweden face hosts England at Bramall Lane tonight, when there is likely to be additional scrutiny on any calls made by VAR Pol van Boekel and his team.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie