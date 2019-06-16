This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 June, 2019
Sweden cruise past Thailand to make World Cup last 16

The Swedes moved top of Group F with a 5-1 win this afternoon.

By AFP Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,855 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4684987

SWEDEN CRUISED INTO the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday after comfortably seeing off Thailand 5-1 to move top of Group F.

Sweden v Thailand - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Group F - Allianz Riviera Sweden's Elin Rubensson celebrates with her team-mates after scoring her side's fifth goal. Source: EMPICS Sport

Peter Gerhardsson’s side are three points ahead of tournament favourites the USA, who take on Chile later on Sunday in Paris, after a routine win that however saw emotional scenes when Kanjana Sung-Ngoen scored a late consolation goal for the Thais.

Linda Sembrant and Kosovare Asllani put the Swedes two up after 19 minutes with Fridolina Rolfo rifling a long-range finish three minutes before the break.

Lina Hurtig headed home at the end of a flowing move with nine minutes left before the Thais, reeling from a humiliating record 13-0 defeat to the Americans in their opening match, restored pride through captain Sung-Ngoen’s drilled near post finish.

The goal sparked wild celebrations and even tears from the Thai players and coaching staff, but VAR stepped in to dampen their mood when Natthakarn Chinwong was judged to have handled in the area deep into stoppage time.

Elin Rubensson made no mistake from the spot to complete an easy win and her side’s qualification from the group.

Should the USA beat Chile as expected the Swedes will have to defeat them in their final match on Thursday if they want to win the group, due to the Americans’ whopping goal difference advantage.

You can watch full highlights from today’s game here.

© – AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

