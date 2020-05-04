This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Swimming world championships bumped back a year to 2022

The FINA championships were set for Fukuoka next year, but the re-fixed Olympic Games mean they will be delayed.

By AFP Monday 4 May 2020, 1:46 PM
The start of the women's 50 free at the 2019 World Champs in Gwangju.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The start of the women's 50 free at the 2019 World Champs in Gwangju.
The start of the women's 50 free at the 2019 World Champs in Gwangju.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE NEXT SWIMMING world championships, scheduled for summer 2021 in Japan, have been pushed back until May 2022 following the postponement of the Olympic Games, the sport’s governing body said today.

The world championships were due to be held in Fukuoka next year from July 16-August 1 but will instead take place from May 13-29 in 2022, the international swimming federation (FINA) said in a statement.

The 2020 Olympic Games were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now run from July 23-August 8 in 2021.

“After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships,” said FINA president Julio Maglione.

“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned.”

The world aquatics championships also feature diving, open water swimming, synchronised swimming and water polo.

