By the time our clocks hit 9.35pm tonight Ireland may have qualified for Euro 2020.

There’s a long, long, long way to go before that eventuality, but the bottom line in Geneva is that three points would definitely secure our place at a third consecutive European Championships.

Will it easy? Jesus no. Is the pitch in an absolute state? Yes it is. Is there always hope? You betcha.

Following Saturday’s God-awful, tear-your-hair-out stalemate away to Georgia, Mick McCarthy’s men must beat either Switzerland or Denmark in order to top the group. Two draws simply won’t do, so the stakes are massive against two top-quality sides.

The Swiss have qualified for seven out of the last eight major competitions (they missed Euro 2012) and are currently 11th in the FIFA World Rankings (if they counts for anything).

With Bundesliga stars like Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji, Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri, Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka and Benfica striker Haris Seferovic, they are a serious threat.

Vladimir Petković’s side are third in the group as things stand and, like Ireland, need a win to keep their qualification dream alive and kicking. They could only manage a 1-1 draw in Dublin thanks to a late David McGoldrick equaliser at the Aviva.

The awful conditions in Geneva tonight could play into Ireland’s hands despite the doom and gloom about the weather. Switzerland can actually play a bit of football and the ball will struggle to roll properly amid the mucky, squelchy conditions.

