Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Switzerland

Darren Randolph 8Our Rating Made a penalty save and a couple of other decent stops. Was without a doubt Ireland's best player. 6 Your

John Egan 6Our Rating Couldn't really do much about either goal and performed reasonably well overall. 6 Your

Shane Duffy 6Our Rating An unfortunate own goal at the end and his distribution was sloppy at times, but made some good blocks. 6 Your

Enda Stevens 6Our Rating Some sloppy passes but fairly solid at the back and was one of Ireland's better players. 6 Your

Seamus Coleman 4Our Rating A night to forget for the Ireland captain. Conceded possession far too often and was sent off after conceding a penalty in the second period. 6 Your

James McClean 5Our Rating Plenty of endeavour but lost the ball and made poor decisions consistently. 6 Your

Glenn Whelan 6Our Rating Should have done better for the first goal when he lost a header, but made some good tackles and intelligent passes as Ireland came into a bit more in the second half. 6 Your

Jeff Hendrick 5Our Rating Improved slightly in the second half, but was one of the main culprits for Ireland giving the ball away needlessly in the first. 6 Your

Alan Browne 5Our Rating Had decent energy and a couple of good defensive moments, but didn't impose himself on the game often enough. 6 Your

Aaron Connolly 6Our Rating Had to feed off scraps, but did what he needed to well, winning free kicks and showing decent hold-up play. 6 Your

James Collins 5Our Rating Like against Georgia on Saturday, he was isolated up front for the most part and couldn't really influence the play. 6 Your

Mick McCarthy 5Our Rating Another relatively uninspired performance that McCarthy must take some responsibility for. He at least tried to change it, after the disappointing result against Georgia, but the Irish players never looked totally comfortable, as indicated by the multiple positional changes during the game. 6 Your

Subs: Neither Callum O’Dowda nor Scott Hogan had the desired effect as they attempted to change the game. 5