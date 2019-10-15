This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Switzerland

It was a disappointing night for Ireland, as they were beaten 2-0.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 9:58 PM
17 minutes ago 2,733 Views 21 Comments
https://the42.ie/4852731

Darren Randolph

8Our Rating

Made a penalty save and a couple of other decent stops. Was without a doubt Ireland's best player.

6

John Egan

6Our Rating

Couldn't really do much about either goal and performed reasonably well overall.

6

Shane Duffy

6Our Rating

An unfortunate own goal at the end and his distribution was sloppy at times, but made some good blocks.

6

Enda Stevens

6Our Rating

Some sloppy passes but fairly solid at the back and was one of Ireland's better players.

6

Seamus Coleman

4Our Rating

A night to forget for the Ireland captain. Conceded possession far too often and was sent off after conceding a penalty in the second period.

6

James McClean

5Our Rating

Plenty of endeavour but lost the ball and made poor decisions consistently.

6

Glenn Whelan

6Our Rating

Should have done better for the first goal when he lost a header, but made some good tackles and intelligent passes as Ireland came into a bit more in the second half.

6

Jeff Hendrick

5Our Rating

Improved slightly in the second half, but was one of the main culprits for Ireland giving the ball away needlessly in the first.

6

Alan Browne

5Our Rating

Had decent energy and a couple of good defensive moments, but didn't impose himself on the game often enough.

6

Aaron Connolly

6Our Rating

Had to feed off scraps, but did what he needed to well, winning free kicks and showing decent hold-up play.

6

James Collins

5Our Rating

Like against Georgia on Saturday, he was isolated up front for the most part and couldn't really influence the play.

6

Mick McCarthy

5Our Rating

Another relatively uninspired performance that McCarthy must take some responsibility for. He at least tried to change it, after the disappointing result against Georgia, but the Irish players never looked totally comfortable, as indicated by the multiple positional changes during the game.

6

Subs: Neither Callum O’Dowda nor Scott Hogan had the desired effect as they attempted to change the game. 5

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie