USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone roaring to victory. Alamy Stock Photo
McLaughlin-Levrone makes history with record-breaking run to win women's 400m hurdles

The 25-year-old become the first woman in history to win back-to-back Olympic 400m hurdles.
8.39pm, 8 Aug 2024
SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE produced a world record-breaking performance to become the first woman in history to win back-to-back Olympic 400m hurdles crowns on Thursday.

The 25-year-old blew away reigning world champion Femke Bol of the Netherlands to take gold in 50.37sec at the Stade de France.

Anna Cockrell of the United States took silver in 51.87sec while Bol finished third to claim bronze in 52.15sec.

The victory extended McLaughlin-Levrone’s remarkable five-year unbeaten streak in the discipline and cemented her status as the greatest women’s 400m hurdler of all time.

