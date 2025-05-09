Shelbourne snatch stunning 90th-minute win over St Patrick's Athletic

Shelbourne 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

TOLKA PARK ERUPTED in a conjoined state of delirium and chaos when Kerr McInroy drilled home a 90th minute winner for Shelbourne.

Finally, the champions had worn down the St Patrick’s Athletic resistance.

Bodies on the Riverside heaved, aul fellas and young ones in the stand above the home dugout almost shattered the concrete with their celebrations.

In the midst of it all, with a vital 2-1 victory just moments away, Damien Duff stood motionless. His bench flooded the pitch en masse, but the Shels boss simply turned around and took in the scenes before him.

Calm, and perhaps collecting his thoughts.

Yet another reason to double down on his belief that McInroy is the best midfielder in the League of Ireland. A stance that has led to a public spat with friend and rival Stephen Bradley over at Shamrock Rovers.

Maybe part of Duff’s thinking for not joining his subs and staff on the pitch in celebration was fear of a second yellow card. He received one midway through the second half for persistently leaving his technical area to issue instructions and cajole his players to try and find a winner.

Just when it looked like Pat’s would hold on to a hard earned 1-1 draw they suffered more late heartache, losing a second Dublin derby in as many weeks in the final moments.

St Pat’s and Shels now both have one win in six games each but it’s the champions who will be enthused. Especially as it was a victory earned through perseverance and, seemingly, a greater sense of belief as the game wore on.

Yet, when Mason Melia finished a sublime opener just before the half-hour mark the away side were full value for the lead.

But they couldn’t hold on and there was more pain to endure by the end.

Harry Wood’s equaliser three minutes into the second half was just the jolt Duff needed and they never let their heads drop in search of a vital goal that has moved them into fifth, level on 22 points with St Pat’s.

Kian Leavywas central to everything that Pat’s did in the first half but his influence waned like everyone else’s in sky blue.

His ability to pick up the ball and drive forward in the middle of the pitch led to yellow cards for Tyreke Wilson and JJ Lunney before the half was out.

But the most damage was done closer to the penalty area. Again, it was the all-round aggressiveness of the visitors that created the goal on 28 minutes.

Lunney thought he had time in possession midway through the Shels half on the right, but Melia harried him and forced a rushed ball into the feet of John Martin that allowed Jamie Lennon get Pat’s back on the attack.

Melia spun and headed for the box, Leavy timed the pass to perfection for the 17-year-old to continue his stride, take one touch to set and open his body with a finish into the far left corner.

Shels’ unbeaten record in Dublin derbies was now under threat at the fifth attempt this season. The one win in that run came here against Bohemians in early April but since that victory Duff’s side picked up just three points from five games – no wins – and successive defeats with the most recent coming at Tolka Park against Waterford on Monday.

They had 87 minutes to recover the situation then after falling behind so early but it was only at half-time that the Shels boss attempted to spark a reaction with a triple substitution.

Three minutes after the re-start they got it, two of those changes combining to help create the equaliser. It came at the end of a passage of play that started with Chris Forrester going down in a heap after pulling his hamstring.

Roared on – correctly – by Duff to keep playing, Ellis Chapman and Sean Gannon had space down the right with the latter slipping in Evan Caffrey to fire a cross into the six-yard box that Wood was there to convert.

Forrester had to be helped off the pitch before play could resume, replaced by Barry Baggley, and for the next 30 minutes Shels were in the ascendancy without creating anything clear cut.

Pressure was sustained and from all angles but they just couldn’t find a way through, until McInroy showed stamina and skill to beat Barry Baggley to a breaking ball from sub John O’Sullivan’s dangerous cross.

A finish in the best way possible.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Mark Coyle, Sam Bone (Sean Gannon HT), Kameron Ledwidge; Tyreke Wilson (James Norris HT); Harry Wood (John O’Sullivan 79), Kerr McInroy, JJ Lunney, John Martin (Ellis Chapman HT), Evan Caffrey; Mipo Odubeko.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Axel Sjoberg, Joe Redmond (captain), Sean Hoare, Anto Breslin; Zach Elbouzedi (Jake Mulraney 79), Jamie Lennon, Chris Forrester (Barry Baggley 50), Kian Leavy; Mason Melia, Aidan Keena (Simon Power 79).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.