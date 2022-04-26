Membership : Access or Sign Up
Beirne and Conway unlikely to be fit for Munster's European quarter-final against Toulouse

‘We’ll wait on next week and see if they’re available or not, but at the moment they’re not,’ said defence coach JP Ferreira.

By John Fallon Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,742 Views 1 Comment
IT IS LOOKING increasingly doubtful that Irish internationals Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Conway will be fit for Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse, according to defence coach JP Ferreira.

andrew-conway Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Conway. Source: INPHO

Conway is battling to get back from a knee injury which ruled him out of the Six Nations game against Scotland last month, while Beirne picked up a thigh problem in that match.

Neither of them have played for Munster since their Champions Cup win over Wasps on 23 January and Ferreira is not hopeful of having them available to take on the holders at Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

“At this stage, they’re still busy with their rehab, and training hard, so we’ll have to wait and see in that week,” he said.

“Currently, it’s still the same, we go ahead as if they’re not going to be available. If they are available, then excellent, but we’ll wait on our medics next week to see who is available. We’ll wait on next week and see if they’re available or not, but at the moment they’re not.”

Munster are boosted by the availability of captain Peter O’Mahony as they prepare to take on Cardiff in Musgrave Park on Friday evening and with little wriggle at the top of the URC in the battle for home advantage, Ferreira said every match has to be won at this stage.

Must-win, definitely,” he added. “We’ve got the same mindset that we had since we played Exeter in the Round of 16.

“Our mindset hasn’t changed in that sense, every game is a knockout for it now, we’re getting to the end of the season, and it’s must-wins. We take it like that. It doesn’t matter what the opposition, it’s the next game.

“The URC is so close now, the South African teams are doing so well, getting bonus point wins and putting themselves up there. It’s all to play for in the next two rounds,” he added.

