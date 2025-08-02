Tadhg Beirne was the brilliant player of the series for the Lions

IF THERE WERE still any remaining doubters, Tadhg Beirne proved them to be fools tonight, even as the Lions lost the final Test against the Wallabies.

He was named the official player of the Lions series in Sydney tonight, while Finn Russell was awarded the Howden player of the series.

33-year-old Beirne was pivotal in helping Andy Farrell’s side to clinch the series in their first two games. He was also a beacon of brilliance amid the chaos of torrential downpour and lightning delays as the Lions lost 22-12 tonight. Beirne did more than anyone to keep the Lions in the fight.

It seems silly now that people were questioning his place in the Lions’ starting XV ahead of the first Test.

Yet that was the case because Beirne hadn’t been at his best in a couple of warm-up games. Some fell into the trap of weighing those games more heavily than the incredible body of work Beirne has put together in recent years, including this season.

And Beirne knew there were doubters out there, as he said post-match tonight in Sydney as he sat alongside Farrell.

“It’s kind of hard to ignore it, isn’t it?” said Beirne. “You have people tagging you on social media.”

“Was you reading that?” interjected Farrell with a smile.

“It’s kind of hard not to because when you get tagged it comes up as a notification,” responded Beirne.

Farrell: “Why are you getting tagged? Turn it off!”

“It just pops up even if you are scrolling, so you just ignore it…” continued Beirne.

“You obviously didn’t!” concluded Farrell before letting Beirne answer the question.

Beirne with his series winner's medal and player of the series medal. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“It is hard to ignore because it’s there in front of your face the whole time,” said Beirne.

“But you do use it as leverage as well. I was unsure whether Faz was going to pick me or not, so when I did see my name on the board, I knew it was an opportunity for me but if I didn’t play well, he’d take me out there just as quick as he put me in there.

“I needed to step up, as did all of the players, and in the first Test we did that.”

The Lions were disappointed to lose tonight and not make it a 3-0 clean sweep, but there was no major sense of frustration from them.

They lost to a better team on the night but they will celebrate their series success heartily.

Beirne swatted aside questions about his individual award as he praised the group.

“On a personal level, it is a massive honour but that aside, it’s more about the series win for me, the journey from day one linking up with these boys and getting to enjoy their company for eight weeks,” said the Munster captain.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because it’s a class moment that we have won the series but we lost to,night which is a bit crap for us. But we’ll get over that because we’ve won the series.

“It’s the last time we will be in that changing room as a group and that is the bitter part because we won’t get that moment again. It has been such an incredible journey; we have loved every single moment of it. We have said we will be having a reunion here in 12 years time.

“We are going to start a kitty and make sure we are all back here in 12 years to celebrate this series win.”

Asked why it has been so deeply enjoyable, Beirne instantly answered that it was the people in the Lions camp, both players and staff.

He stressed that there is “not one bad skin in the whole place.”

Beirne was excellent again tonight in Sydney. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Beirne has earned a good break from rugby now.

He started 16 games for Munster this season, nine for Ireland, then all three Tests for the Lions, having featured prominently in the warm-up matches too.

But there is clearly plenty of life in this fella yet.

When Farrell was asked about possibly taking on the Lions job again in 2029, Beirne interjected to suggest Farrell could bring him on that tour.

“I’ll be there,” said Beirne.

“You’ll be there, will you?” answered Farrell.

“At 37? You’re joking. I’m retiring you next year!”

That certainly won’t be happening. Tadhg Beirne showed once again in Australia that he is one of the best players in the world.