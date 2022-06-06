Leinster wait on Furlong, Sexton and Lowe ahead of semi-final date with Bulls

TADHG FURLONG, JOHNNY Sexton and James Lowe are yet to get the green light to feature in Leinster’s United Rugby Championship semi-final meeting with the Bulls at the RDS on Friday.

Furlong came off during the quarter-final win over Glasgow on Saturday with a back injury, while Sexton (ankle) and Lowe (shin) both sat out the game.

Advertisement

And Leinster have confirmed the three players will all be assessed during the week before a decision is made on their availability for the semi-final showdown with South Africa’s Bulls.

However Rónan Kelleher remains unavailable for selection as he rehabs a shoulder issue.

In better news for the province, Hugo Keenan is set to return to full training this week after missing the Glasgow game.

James Tracy has also stepped up his rehabilitation programme as he looks to return from a neck injury.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

There were no further updates available on Tommy O’Brien (knee), Dave Kearney (hamstring) or Will Connors (knee).

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.