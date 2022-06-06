Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 6 June 2022
Leinster wait on Furlong, Sexton and Lowe ahead of semi-final date with Bulls

Hooker Rónan Kelleher has already been ruled out of Friday’s game at the RDS.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 6 Jun 2022, 2:44 PM
TADHG FURLONG, JOHNNY Sexton and James Lowe are yet to get the green light to feature in Leinster’s United Rugby Championship semi-final meeting with the Bulls at the RDS on Friday.

Furlong came off during the quarter-final win over Glasgow on Saturday with a back injury, while Sexton (ankle) and Lowe (shin) both sat out the game.

And Leinster have confirmed the three players will all be assessed during the week before a decision is made on their availability for the semi-final showdown with South Africa’s Bulls.

However Rónan Kelleher remains unavailable for selection as he rehabs a shoulder issue.

In better news for the province, Hugo Keenan is set to return to full training this week after missing the Glasgow game.

James Tracy has also stepped up his rehabilitation programme as he looks to return from a neck injury.

There were no further updates available on Tommy O’Brien (knee), Dave Kearney (hamstring) or Will Connors (knee).

