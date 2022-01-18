Leinster to monitor Furlong and Ryan ahead of Bath trip

LEINSTER HAVE NOT yet ruled Tadhg Furlong out of Saturday’s Champions Cup game against Bath, after the tighthead picked up a calf injury in Sunday’s 89-7 defeat of Montpellier.

The province are also hoping to have Jordan Larmour and James Ryan available for their final fixture of the pool stages.

Furlong limped off in the opening minutes of Sunday’s record European win, and while Leinster are yet to reveal the full extent of the injury, they say a decision on his availability will not be made until later this week.

The news will come as a relief for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, who will be keen to have the tighthead fit and firing ahead of Ireland’s opening Six Nations fixture against Wales on 5 February.

Larmour also remains in contention for a quick return to action after suffering a dead leg against the French side.

Meanwhile Ryan, who was withdrawn from the team to play Montpellier due to a hamstring issue, will also be further assessed during the week ahead of the round four clash at the Rec.

There was also a positive update on Dave Kearney, who is set to increase his training loads this week as he continues his recovery from a back issue.

