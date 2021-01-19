Furlong set for Leinster return in coming weeks with the Six Nations looming

LEINSTER HOPE TO see Tadhg Furlong finally make his return to action in two weekends’ time against Scarlets in the Guinness Pro14.

The Ireland tighthead prop hasn’t played since February 2020, having suffered with back, hamstring, and calf issues since rugby resumed in Ireland in September of last year.

Leinster have ruled him out of involvement in this weekend’s inter-provincial clash against Munster at Thomond Park but Furlong is now closing in on his comeback.

Furlong’s return looks set to come after Andy Farrell names his Ireland squad for the 2021 Six Nations, which he is due to do early next week, but it would be a major positive for Irish rugby to see him playing after such a lengthy spell out of the game.

“He’s close, he has taken a full part in units [training],” said Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde yesterday.

“He’s just ticking off a couple of boxes to go. The next couple of weeks, definitely, I’d be disappointed if we don’t see his name on the teamsheet.”

The rescheduled meeting with Scarlets on 30 January in Wales would appear to be an ideal chance for Furlong to make his return, with McBryde suggesting that could even lead on to the Wexford man pushing back into Ireland contention.

“It would be great if he could [play against Scarlets] because that would allow him just to chuck his hat in the ring from a national perspective as well with the Six Nations around the corner,” said McBryde.