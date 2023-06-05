New Yorkers on their way for Tailteann Cup debut

JOHNNY McGEENEY WILL bring his New York team to Dr Cullen Park for their second game on Irish soil this year, when they take on Carlow in this weekend’s Tailteann Cup fixtures.

With Cavan, Meath, Limerick and Antrim having qualified for the quarter-finals proper after topping their groups, this weekend is the staging of the preliminary quarter-final round games.

The teams placed second and third in each group are entered in, with Tipperary missing out on a place having finished third in Group 2, as they have the worst scoring difference, and New York takes that place as they enter the competition.

Those that finished second in their groups have home advantage, meaning Offaly get to host Leinster rivals. Wexford.

Fermanagh, who leaked two decisive goals to Antrim in injury time, retain home advantage for their meeting with Laois.

Meanwhile, Down lost the privilege of getting a free weekend as they fell to a late Meath rally at the weekend. They do however get to entertain Longford at Páirc Esler.

All four games have the option of extra-time, and will be a ‘winner-on-the-day.’

Saturday June 10

Offaly v Wexford, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 4pm

Carlow v New York, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm, GAAGO

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 6pm

Down v Longford, Páirc Esler, 7pm, GAAGO