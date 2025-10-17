Kildare duo scoop player of the year awards in Tailteann Cup and Joe McDonagh

KILDARE DUO ALEX Beirne and Cian Boran have won the Tailteann Cup and Joe McDonagh Cup player of the year awards.

Beirne starred for the Kildare footballers as they lifted the Tailteann Cup and secured their Sam Maguire status for 2026. He scored 3-33 across the campaign and was named at centre forward on the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year this week.

Boran was man of the match for the Lilywhite hurlers in their historic Joe McDonagh Cup win. The centre-back marshalled the defence as Brian Dowling’s capped a remarkable 12 months and secured their Leinster championship spot for the first time since 2004.

It’s an impressive Naas double, with both Beirne and Boran hailing from the county town club.

The Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup hurlers of the year were also announced at a banquet at Croke Park tonight.

London’s Seán Glynn won the Christy Ring prize, the Clare native hitting 2-17 across a string of influential displays for the victorious Exiles.

Joint Roscommon captain Conor Cosgrave was recognised in the Nickey Rackard ranks, while Cavan’s top scorer Liam O’Brien took the Lory Meagher honour.

The All-Star awards, honouring the teams of the year in the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups, will take place next month.