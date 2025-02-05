Tammy Abraham scores twice against parent club as Milan beat Roma

JOAO FELIX helped AC Milan into the Italian Cup semi-finals with his first goal for the seven-time European champions in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Roma.

Portugal forward Felix dinked home Milan’s third with 18 minutes remaining at the San Siro, a day following his arrival on loan from Chelsea, after collecting fellow new signing Santiago Gimenez’s through ball.

Felix’s strike and a double in the first half from Tammy Abraham, on loan from Roma, set up a potential derby with local rivals Inter Milan in the last four.

His goal ended the match as a contest after Artem Dovbyk pulled one back for Roma nine minutes after the break.

Inter host Lazio in a fortnight hoping to take on Milan in the two-legged semis in April after having drawn a frantic derby 1-1 in Serie A on Sunday.

Felix was one of four late signings made by Milan in the winter transfer window, the Italians also bringing in Gimenez, midfielder Warren Bondo from Monza for €10 million and forward Riccardo Sottil on loan from Fiorentina.

The 25-year-old scored just one league goal for Chelsea after signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Milan offloaded Ismael Bennacer to Marseille and Noah Okafor to Napoli while former captain Davide Calabria was loaned to Bologna until the end of the season.

Calabria’s contract with Milan expires in June and his final outing for his boyhood club last month was overshadowed by a public bust-up with new coach Sergio Conceicao.

Elsewhere, young Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia headed home a 93rd-minute winner to put his side into the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a 3-2 victory at Leganes on Wednesday.

Juan Cruz’s brace for the hosts pulled back early strikes by Luka Modric and Endrick for the European champions at Leganes’ Butarque stadium.

With extra-time beckoning 20-year-old forward Gonzalo headed home at the near post after fine work by Brahim Diaz to help Madrid snatch a derby victory and keep their legs fresh ahead of big upcoming games against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

Madrid were without Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham after minor knocks, and started with youngsters Jacobo Ramon and Raul Asencio at the heart of their back-line because of their defensive injury crisis.

Advertisement

“Gonzalo has been in a very good run with the reserves and he brought a lot,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

“We have to be pleased with what the young players did… they are well prepared, they lack experience obviously, but they are doing very well.”

Madrid started the quarter-final well and were soon ahead, with Modric slotting home in the 18th minute after good work by in-form winger Rodrygo.

Teenage striker Endrick doubled Los Blancos’ lead with a poacher’s finish after the ball broke loose to him in the box.

It seemed to be plain sailing for Ancelotti’s side until Jacobo conceded a penalty for handling Cruz’s shot.

The Leganes playmaker dispatched the spot kick low to Andriy Lunin’s left, with the Ukrainian goalkeeper inches away from reaching it.

Ancelotti sent on Vinicius Junior for Rodrygo for the second half, and the winger missed two good chances straight away.

Leganes goalkeeper Juan Soriano saved well to deny the Brazilian, who also headed over from close range.

Madrid paid the price for their profligacy when Cruz netted his second, with the aid of a deflection off Ferland Mendy.

With stoppage time almost over, Diaz produced a fine dribble to break free on the right, before crossing to the near post to create his side’s late winner.

Gonzalo was on hand to head home with one of the final touches of the game and book Madrid’s ticket to the semi-final.

League leaders Madrid face Atletico, second, on Saturday in a derby clash before visiting Man City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“(Gonzalo’s) goal came just in time, in the last minute,” said Ancelotti.

“Obviously it takes you a bit longer to recover from playing extra time.

“The team is in good shape, we left some players out for them to rest a bit, to be ready for Saturday and well prepared.”

Atletico thrashed Getafe 5-0 on Tuesday to progress to the final four, while record 31-time winners Barcelona visit Valencia and Real Sociedad host Osasuna in the other quarter-finals on Thursday.

Finally, Leeds took another step towards the Premier League as the Championship leaders won 2-0 at Coventry on Wednesday.

First-half strikes from Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle ensured Leeds would stretch their advantage at the top to five points.

Coventry had won their previous four games but they were no match for Daniel Farke’s promotion chasers.

Leeds could have had more but they gladly settled for a sixth successive clean sheet in all competitions and extended their unbeaten run to 14 games.

They have made a habit of scoring early in recent games and this time they struck in the 17th minute.

Ellis Simms played a lazy back-pass deep into his own half and Manor Solomon slipped through to Piroe, who buried his 13th goal of the campaign.

Coventry were the architects of their own downfall again when Leeds increased the advantage after 26 minutes.

Bogle’s poor touch looked to have allowed Coventry keeper Oliver Dovin to halt his run into the area.

But Dovin spilled it back into the path of the defender and he slotted home from close range.

Coventry thought they had got one back after half-time, but Illan Meslier produced a fine save to repel Simms’ header.

Dovin twice denied Leeds by stopping stop low drilled efforts from Solomon and Piroe.

Dovin may have been to blame for Leeds’ second but he also spread himself to stop Largie Ramazani with his feet.

Meslier kept his clean sheet intact by tipping Bobby Thomas’ header onto the bar in the closing stages.