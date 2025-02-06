Another setback for Ireland and Man City teenager as O'Hanlon suffers knee injury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND and Manchester City teenager Tara O’Hanlon has suffered a medial collateral ligament [MCL] injury.

The highly-rated 19-year-old confirmed her latest setback in a social media post last night.

O’Hanlon had been working towards the upcoming Ireland camp — Carla Ward’s side face Türkiye and Slovenia in the Nations League later this month — and making her Man City debut, having been sidelined since the summer of 2023 with significant hamstring injuries.

The Dubliner is now out for another “few weeks,” though thankfully, this latest setback does not require surgery.

“After a much longer than expected recovery process from my hamstring injury through 2024, I completed 99% of my rehabilitation and have been feeling fit and sharp in training in recent weeks,” O’Hanlon wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Last week I suffered a very minor knock to my knee whilst blocking a shot in training, and have injured my MCL.

“It won’t keep me out for long and thankfully doesn’t need surgery, but it’ll take a few weeks to recover from and means I will miss out on the upcoming Ireland camp which had been a long-term target of mine.

“Naturally this is really frustrating for me having worked so hard to get myself into the squad, and I was hopeful of making my City debut this month.

“It’s all part of the process and I’m in good hands so will be on the pitch soon.”

O’Hanlon starred for Peamount United as they won the Women’s League of Ireland title in 2023, but that summer, tore her hamstring while on trial at Manchester United. The left-sided star signed for their City rivals on a three-and-a-half year deal last January.

Another significant hamstring blow in May ruled her out further, but O’Hanlon had been nearing a return in recent weeks. She travelled to Abu Dhabi for a training camp with Man City last month.

O'Hanlon in Ireland camp last October. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

O’Hanlon was also in and around Ireland camp in October for familiarisation, and spoken highly of by former head coach Eileen Gleeson. Her ex-teammate Karen Duggan, meanwhile, has touted her as Ireland’s best “raw talent” since Katie McCabe.

O’Hanlon impressed as she won her two Ireland caps against the USA in April 2023. While she was involved in the World Cup training squad as she balanced her Leaving Cert commitments, she didn’t make Vera Pauw’s final selection.

On her return from this latest setback, the youngster will hope to add to her Ireland caps and make her long-awaited City debut.