Iconic photo of AFLW star Tayla Harris in full flight wins top Women in Sport prize

What a shot.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 30 May 2019, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 2,586 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4660865

IT WAS A photograph which led to online trolling and then, public furore, but it’s an iconic one that will go down in history. An influential image for change, as it’s been described.

The incredible picture of AFLW star Tayla Harris mid-kick — or ‘at work,’ as she put it herself — has won a prestigious award for women’s sports photography.

tayla Source: AFL Women's Twitter.

The man behind the camera, Michael Wilson, landed the inaugural accolade at the Women In Sport Photo Action Awards [WISPAA] on Thursday.

“This image was chosen as the professional winner of the inaugural WISPAA because it perfectly captures the essence of women in sport performing at the highest level,” judge Louise Evans said.

“It takes you into the mindset of AFLW player Tayla Harris and on a journey of skill, athleticism, power and determination. It captures that sweet moment in sport when everything falls into place, when amid all the drama and noise an athlete executes the perfect play.

“It’s beautiful, inspirational and a memorable winner.”

AFLW BLUES DOCKERS Harris celebrating with a fan. Source: AAP/PA Images

The incredible picture of the Carlton Blues ace — and professional boxer — in full flight was captured by Wilson during their clash with the Western Bulldogs in mid-March, but trolling she slammed as “sexual abuse” followed.

Channel 7, a broadcast sponsor of the sport in Australia, posted the photograph on their AFL Twitter account and other social media channels, but later removed it after ‘reprehensible’ comments from internet trolls.

tayla Source: Tayla Harris Twitter.

After coming under fire for their decision to delete, as the praise for Harris and her reaction came from far and wide, they re-posted the brilliant image with an apology.

The iconic image was shared across the world, and continues to be to this day.

