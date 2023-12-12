'I don't think it was a fair match' - Cameron calls for another shot at Taylor

CHANTELLE CAMERON HAS called for a third fight against Katie Taylor and claimed “everything” was against her in defeat last month at the 3Arena.

Taylor claimed redemption with a majority decision victory over Cameron in Dublin on 25 November, to become undisputed light-welterweight champion.

The Bray fighter, in the process, avenged the first professional defeat of her career and now holds the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight belts – which Cameron wants back.

“It wasn’t just me and Katie in that ring. If it was, I’d take the loss and say the better women won on the night,” the 32-year-old told BBC Northampton.

“I had everything against me. The ref on the night . . . it was such a high status fight, why would you put in a referee that no-one had heard of.

“That’s not my job, it’s my job to fight. I don’t look into who’s reffing, who’s judging. I’m just frustrated – if I could turn back the hands of time, I would make sure that was all looked into. I’ve learnt my lesson.”

Cameron has yet to watch the fight again because she is angry at what she describes as “a lot of stuff going on outside the ring” which contributed to her loss.

“It’s not the time to watch it back at the minute because it will just make me more and more angry, so for the time being, I’m just going to let it settle a bit,” she said.

“I want the trilogy, it doesn’t matter where it is. She’s the champion now and I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do to make sure it happens, and I’ll accept anything. I want that fight and I want my belts back.

“I need to get a belt so I can bring it back to Northampton and fight in front of my home town, my friends, my family, a homecoming.

“I’ll get a belt back. I’ve got the champion mindset. I don’t think it was a fair match, the belts were snatched off me by not just Katie, there was a lot of stuff going on outside the ring.

“I’m determined now to kind of fight everyone, I feel it’s me against the world now.”