GB and Ireland ease to Team Cup victory in Abu Dhabi

JUSTIN ROSE HAILED his “relentless” Great Britain and Ireland side after they beat Continental Europe 17-8 to win the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Rose’s team had won the first two sessions 3.5-1.5 and Saturday afternoon’s foursomes 4-1 to lead 11-4 going into Sunday’s singles, with just a further two required for victory.

Matthieu Pavon, whose perfect record partnering fellow Frenchman Romain Langasque had accounted for three of Continental Europe’s four points, was five under through eight holes but found himself two down as Tommy Fleetwood set the tone for Great Britain and Ireland.

Laurie Canter put the first point on the board with a 5 and 4 win over an out-of-sorts Langasque and when Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton each moved two up with two to play, victory was assured.

Fleetwood had the honour of formally finishing the job when Pavon was unable to escape from a bunker at the 17th, securing a 3 and 1 win which was soon matched by Hatton.

Rose beat Julien Guerrier 3 and 2, while Paul Waring continued his impressive week by hammering Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 4 and 3.

Niklas Norgaard beat Matthew Jordan and Continental Europe took three points from the final four games to finish, with wins for Antoine Rozner and Matteo Manassero, while Continental captain Francesco Molinari and Rasmus Hojgaard each halved their matches.

Manaesero’s victory came 1-UP at the expense of Tom McKibbin, who had won his Friday fourball and both of his foursome matches on Saturday. McKibbin played this week to the sound of rumours he is about to forego his chance to play in this year’s Ryder Cup by joining the Saudi-backed LIV tour. McKibbin declined to comment this week when asked about the rumours.

Rose, widely touted as a future Ryder Cup captain, said: “I’ve loved the challenge, loved the experience of it and the lads have made me look incredibly good at it.

“The way they’ve played was first-class. We tried to go out and be relentless, play wave after wave, had a big lead coming into today and I think everyone thought we could get the job done.

“Match play is a momentum game for holing the key putt at the right time. The margins are always smaller than maybe the scoreboard looks but I think it was an incredible way for us all as individuals to start the season.”

Ryder Cup star Fleetwood, who won all four of his points across the week to embellish his formidable record in team events, said: “It obviously feels great, what an unbelievable group of lads we had this week and an unbelievable captain, so just a pleasure to be a part of it.

“Everybody just played so well. I always find it very motivating and inspiring being around the lads in a team environment, you want to get the best out of yourself. Happy that we got it done this time and sure we’ll enjoy it later.”

With reporting by Gavin Cooney