Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Two-time champion McCormack and Ciara Mageean lead Irish team to Europeans in Lisbon

Fresh from their history-making Sister Act yesterday, McCormack’s sister Una Britton will join her on the plane to Portugal.

By Emma Duffy Monday 25 Nov 2019, 1:16 PM
49 minutes ago 592 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4905420

mccormack Sister Act: McCormack and her sister Una Britton yesterday. Source: Sportsfile.

ATHLETICS IRELAND HAVE announced a 40-strong team for next month’s European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon, Portugal.

2011 and 2012 European XC champion Fionnuala McCormack, who landed the national title in style yesterday, and recent 1,500m World Championship finalist Ciara Mageean — the 2018 national champion — will spearhead the Irish women’s senior team.

Wicklow native McCormack was in stunning form in Abbotstown yesterday as she and her sister, Una Britton, made history on the podium. Mageean was absent, but had thrown her hat in the ring for Europeans a few weeks back.

Britton, who finished third yesterday, second-placed Mary Mulhare and Armagh AC’s Fionnuala Ross make up the exciting team, while newly-crowned national champion Liam Brady of Tullamore Harriers AC will lead the senior men’s team.

fionnuala-mccormack-and-ciara-mageean McCormack and Mageean at the 2016 Europeans. Source: Sasa Pahic Szabo/INPHO

Team Ireland bring 40 athletes to Lisbon — with one TBC — for the meet which takes place on 8 December.

They will contest seven races: senior, U23 and U20 men’s and women’s, and the mixed relay.

See the full selection list here.

