Friday 9 July 2021
Two Kerry changes for Munster semi-final against Tipp, McShane on Tyrone bench as McKenna absent

The Red Hand face reigning Ulster champions Cavan in the quarter-final.

By Emma Duffy Friday 9 Jul 2021, 9:31 PM
KERRY BOSS PETER Keane has made two changes to his side to face Tipperary in tomorrow’s Munster SFC semi-final against Tipperary.

peter-keane-with-david-clifford Peter Keane with David Clifford. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Semple Stadium, Thurles, hosts the last-four battle, with throw-in set for 7pm.

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan returns to the number one jersey, with Kieran Fitzgibbon dropping to the bench, while Michéal Burns starts at full-forward and Dara Moynihan misses out.

David Clifford is in from the start after his injury scare against Clare, and captain for the evening, with Paul Murphy on the bench.

Reigning Munster champions Tipperary are yet to show their hand.

Tyrone, meanwhile, have made five changes for tomorrow’s Ulster SFC quarter-final clash with holders Cavan, with Cathal McShane named on the bench.

Joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher bring Rory Brennan, Michael O’Neill, Richard Donnelly and Niall Sludden into the starting line-up, with Edendork midfielder Conn Kilpatrick set for his senior championship debut.

cathal-mcshane Tyrone forward Cathal McShane. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Among the substitutions, McShane is in line for his first Tyrone appearance since February 2020 after a torrid time with injury, while Conor McKenna and Darragh Canavan — who sustained an ankle injuty last time out in the heavy league defeat to Kerry — are notable absentees.

The Breffni county are yet to publicly name their side for the Healy Park, Omagh meeting at 4.30pm.

This article will be updated with any further GAA team news through the evening.

Mayo named their side for their Connacht SFC semi-final against Leitrim earlier today.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Paul Geaney (Dingle).

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Michéal Burns (Dr Crokes) 15. Paudie Clifford (Fossa).

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran), 4. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

5. Rory Brennan (Trillick), 6. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe), 7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)

8. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick), 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

10. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy), 11. Richie Donnelly (Trillick), 12. Conor Meyler (Omagh),

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork), 14. Paul Donaghy (Dungannon), 15. Niall Sludden (Dromore).

