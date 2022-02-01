Teddy Thomas to miss France's Six Nations clash with Ireland

RACING 92 WING Teddy Thomas will miss France’s opening two matches of the Six Nations against Italy and Ireland because of a leg injury, AFP learned on Tuesday.

Thomas, who has 28 caps for France, is expected to be sidelined for three weeks with adductor muscle problems.

The 28-year-old will not feature in the home game against Italy on 6 February and the following match against Ireland on 12 February in Stade de France.

Thomas last played for France in the tour of Australia in July, but is expected to be fit ahead of the game against Scotland on 26 February in Murrayfield.

Thomas has scored 15 tries in 28 Tests for France.

