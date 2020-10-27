France wing Thomas ruled out of Ireland clash with fullback Bouthier a doubt

Thomas has been ruled out of the Ireland game.

FRANCE WING TEDDY Thomas has been ruled out of his side’s Six Nations finale against Ireland in Paris on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

The Racing 92 man scored a superb try in last weekend’s victory over Wales at Stade de France and would have started for les Bleus on the right wing against Ireland.

However, Fabien Galthié’s men will now be without the dangerous wing for the visit of Ireland after a statement from the French camp confirmed that Thomas has left their squad and been replaced by Bordeaux out-half Mathieu Jalibert.

There is also doubt surrounding the fitness of first-choice fullback Anthony Bouthier, who was replaced at half-time of the win over Wales.

The statement says Bouthier suffered “a suspected concussion” and is now following the return-to-play protocols.

Galthié will hope to have the Montpellier man available to start in the number 15 shirt against Andy Farrell’s side, with Toulouse’s Thomas Ramos – who came on against Wales – in line to replace him if not.

France could also lose first-choice second row Bernard le Roux to a ban at a hearing later today, with the Racing 92 man having been cited for striking with his elbow against Alun Wyn Jones last weekend.