Dublin: 7°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Tennis courts to remain open under Level 5 restrictions

This follows the news that golf clubs will close.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 9:41 AM
34 minutes ago 1,204 Views 3 Comments
A general view of Shankill Tennis Club re-opening to members on 18 May.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
A general view of Shankill Tennis Club re-opening to members on 18 May.
A general view of Shankill Tennis Club re-opening to members on 18 May.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TENNIS IRELAND HAS confirmed that outdoor tennis courts can remain open under the new Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

A statement from the board of Tennis Ireland last night confirmed its plans as Level 5 kicked in at midnight, with outdoor courts staying open for the purposes of exercise, restricted play and non-contact training for school children.

The national governing body says only gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools must close, as it interprets from government guidelines.

So now, adults living within 5km of their club can play casual singles — or doubles with a member of their own household — but cannot train, play matches or engage in coaching sessions.

The full statement, and list of strict safety measures which must be adhered to in using courts, is as follows:

x Source: Tennis Ireland.

x2 Source: Tennis Ireland.

This comes after the Golfing Union of Ireland (GUI) and the Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU) announced yesterday that golf clubs will close under Level 5 restrictions.

With the exception of elite level competitions in rugby, soccer, GAA and horse racing, sport is set to shut down once again for the next six weeks. People across the country have been instructed to exercise within 5km of their homes.

While tennis courts and golf courses both closed for the original lockdown period, they re-opened in May.

