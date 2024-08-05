Olympic Breakfast: It's Rhasidat Adeleke time

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

BANK HOLIDAY SUNDAY saw Ireland break their previous best Olympic medal tally, as swimmer Daniel Wiffen won bronze in the men’s 1500m freestyle to take the total for Paris to seven.

That took Ireland to third in the medals-per-capita table behind Dominica and Saint Lucia, two Caribbean nations who had never previously won Olympic medals but who each took gold this weekend — through sprinter Julian Alfred and triple jumper Thea LaFond respectively.

Ireland have three golds already through Wiffen (men’s 800m freestyle), rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (men’s lightweight double sculls) and Rhys McClenaghan (men’s pommel horse), while Kellie Harrington will seek to add a fourth when she faces China’s Yang Wenlu in their 60kg boxing final on Tuesday.

Monday, though, will bring its own thrills and spills as we enter the 10th day of Olympic action in Paris.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Cork's Shane Sweetnam (onboard James Kann Cruz) returns to action today. Libby Law / INPHO Libby Law / INPHO / INPHO

Diving: Ciara McGing gets the Irish action underway from 9am in the 10m Platform. The top 18 from the preliminary event qualify for the semi-finals at 2pm on Monday.

Athletics: Three of Ireland’s recent European Championship heroes get their individual campaigns underway in the 400m heats. The top three from each heat will qualify for the semis while the rest will get a second chance via the repechage. Sophie Becker is first out at 10:55am. Sharlene Mawdsley will race from 11:27, while European silver medallist Rhasidat Adeleke is up at 11:35.

Sailing: Eve McMahon, currently sitting 14th, will have her ninth and 10th races in the Women’s Dinghy at 11:15am and 12:23pm. In the Men’s Dinghy, then, Finn Lynch, currently seventh, will be compete in Race 9 from 1:40pm and in Race 10 from 2:45. The top 10 in both women’s and men’s categories will qualify for Tuesday’s medal event.

Equestrian: From 1pm, Ireland’s showjumpers Shane Sweetnam, Cian O’Connor and Daniel Coyle — who jumped double clear in the team event — will take part in their individual qualifiers. The top 30 from 75 competitors advance to the next stage.

Team Ireland medal watch

There are no medals to be won on Monday, but the sailors can put themselves in a position to add to Ireland’s record haul on Tuesday, when Kellie Harrington will also box for gold.

Do not miss…

Mondo Duplantis in flight. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Can anyone catch Mondo?

It feels a certainty that Mondo Duplantis will defend his title in the men’s pole vault (6pm). This year, only two men have cleared a height of 6 metres or higher: Duplantis of Sweden and the USA’s Chris Nilsen.

The difference even between those top two, however, is stark: Duplantis leads the world this year with a world-record height of 6.24m which he set during the Diamond League, whereas Nilsen’s year-best height is 6m flat. The Philippines’ E.J. Obiena is third in the pecking order for 2024 at 5.97m.

The only contest may be between Duplantis, the pole, and gravity, but it promises to make for compelling viewing as the 24-year-old Duplantis chases his own world record. Can he pull off a 6.25?

Elsewhere, Simone Biles returns on floor and beam for the final day of gymnastics in Paris (11:38am).

