Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Colm O'Rourke labelled the Leinster championship "a shambles" after his Meath team suffered a 16-point defeat to Dublin on Sunday. Dublin have won every Leinster SFC title since 2011. Who won it in 2010? Laois Louth

Meath Kildare Which of these players missed a penalty for Manchester City in their Champions League shootout loss to Real Madrid? Rúben Dias Mateo Kovacic

Erling Haaland Phil Foden Where will Katie Taylor's rematch with Amanda Serrano in July take place? Las Vegas Dublin

Texas New York Leinster lock Ross Molony will leave the province at the end of the season. Which English team is he set to join? Exeter Harlequins

Saracens Bath The first legs of the Women's Champions League semi-finals take place this weekend. Can you remember who won the competition last year? Chelsea Barcelona

Wolfsburg Lyon World number one Scottie Scheffler stormed to victory at the Masters on Sunday. How many Majors has the American now won? 3 2

6 1 Tony Kelly has been named on the bench for Clare’s Munster SHC opener against Limerick on Sunday having missed the league with injury. Can you name the former Hurler of the Year's club? Corofin Clonlara

Ballyea Sixmilebridge Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored four goals against Everton to pull level with Erling Haaland in the Premier League Golden Boot race. Who holds the record for most Golden Boot awards in the Premier League era? Thierry Henry Alan Shearer

Mo Salah Harry Kane On Monday the IRFU announced Dan Sheehan has signed his first central contract. How many tries has the hooker scored across his 26 caps for Ireland? 10 7

14 12 And finally, earlier on Friday Leinster confirmed their Champions Cup semi-final meeting with Northampton Saints is officially a sell-out. Which of the below acts has never played Croke Park? Rihanna Neil Diamond

