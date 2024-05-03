Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Willie Mullins was crowned champion trainer in Britain for the first time on Sunday. Who was the last Irish-based trainer to be crowned champion over jumps in Britain?
Dermot Weld
Vincent O'Brien
Mouse Morris
Cecil Boyd-Rochfort
Who scored the winning points as Ireland beat Scotland to finish third in the Women's Six Nations and seal their first World Cup qualification since 2017?
Dannah O'Brien
Katie Corrigan
Clíodhna Moloney
Shannon Ikahihifo
Aoife O'Rourke was crowned European champion for the fourth time in a row this week, but which other Irish boxer took home a European gold medal from Belgrade?
Niamh Fay
Amy Broadhurst
Kellie Harrington
Shannon Sweeney
Munster beat the Lions to earn maximum returns from their latest tour of South Africa in the URC. Their bonus-point victory extended their unbeaten run in the Rainbow Nation to...
Three games
Four games
Five games
Six games
Ireland won 11 medals at the Para Swimming European Championships in Madeira - but who was responsible for five of them?
Róisín Ní Riain
Nicole Turner
Ellen Keane
Dearbhaile Brady
Which of these players did NOT score a goal during Clare's thrilling Munster Hurling Championship victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday?
Shane O'Donnell
Mark Rodgers
Eoin Downey
Rob Downey
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy joined forces to win the Zurich Classic in New Orleans last weekend. On how many previous occasions had they played together as a team on the PGA Tour?
One
Two
Three
Never before
Which former Derry underage footballer signed with the NFL's New York Giants as an undrafted free agent this week?
Oran Hartin
Jude McAtamney
Conleth McShane
Shea Downey
With their Europa League semi-final first-leg victory at Roma, Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen increased their unbeaten run in all competitions to how many games?
45
47
49
51
Why will Leinster fans not be allowed to drink alcohol at their seats when their side faces Northampton at Croke Park on Saturday?
It's standard operating procedure for all sporting fixtures at Croke Park.
It's standard operating procedure for fixtures run by European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).
The GAA fear that alcohol being consumed at seats 'could potentially lead to horseplay on an unparalleled scale.'
Because Gerry Thornley bloody says so, alright?
