Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which country ended Ireland's hopes of reaching the Fiba EuroBasket qualifiers at a sold-out National Basketball Arena on Saturday? Croatia Serbia

Bosnia & Herzegovina Albania

Kerry beat Mayo to reach a second successive All-Ireland final. When were The Kingdom last crowned All-Ireland champions in the women's code? 1991 1993

1995 1997

It was a tougher weekend for Kerry's men's footballers who were beaten by Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland final. Who was voted man of the match in the Dubs' 1-15 to 1-13 success? Michael Fitzsimons Colm Basquel

Paddy Small Paul Mannion

Who topped the table in this summer's Rugby Championship, winning all three of their fixtures? Argentina Australia

New Zealand South Africa

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retired this week after spending the last two seasons at Serie B side Parma. How old is the 176-cap former Italian international? 42 43

44 45

Who emerged victorious in an epic battle in the women's 1500m final at the National Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium? Sarah Healy Sophie O'Sullivan

With Virgil van Dijk taking over Liverpool's captaincy following Jordan Henderson's departure, who has Jurgen Klopp named as the Reds' new vice captain? Alisson Andrew Robertson

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

During her post-match press conference, Vera Pauw indicated that captain Katie McCabe implored her to replace which Republic of Ireland player during the second half of their 0-0 draw with Nigeria? Kyra Carusa Ruesha Littlejohn

Heather Payne Sinead Farrelly

After suffering her first professional defeat to Chantelle Cameron up at light-welterweight (140lbs) in May, at what weight will Katie Taylor's rematch with the Englishwoman on 25 November take place? Lightweight (135lbs) Light-welterweight (140lbs)