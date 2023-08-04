Advertisement
# let's get down to quizness
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been monitoring the sports news this week?
Which country ended Ireland's hopes of reaching the Fiba EuroBasket qualifiers at a sold-out National Basketball Arena on Saturday?
Croatia
Serbia

Bosnia & Herzegovina
Albania
Kerry beat Mayo to reach a second successive All-Ireland final. When were The Kingdom last crowned All-Ireland champions in the women's code?
1991
1993

1995
1997
It was a tougher weekend for Kerry's men's footballers who were beaten by Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland final. Who was voted man of the match in the Dubs' 1-15 to 1-13 success?
Michael Fitzsimons
Colm Basquel

Paddy Small
Paul Mannion
Who topped the table in this summer's Rugby Championship, winning all three of their fixtures?
Argentina
Australia

New Zealand
South Africa
Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retired this week after spending the last two seasons at Serie B side Parma. How old is the 176-cap former Italian international?
42
43

44
45
Who emerged victorious in an epic battle in the women's 1500m final at the National Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium?
Sarah Healy
Sophie O'Sullivan
With Virgil van Dijk taking over Liverpool's captaincy following Jordan Henderson's departure, who has Jurgen Klopp named as the Reds' new vice captain?
Alisson
Andrew Robertson

Mohamed Salah
Trent Alexander-Arnold
During her post-match press conference, Vera Pauw indicated that captain Katie McCabe implored her to replace which Republic of Ireland player during the second half of their 0-0 draw with Nigeria?
Kyra Carusa
Ruesha Littlejohn

Heather Payne
Sinead Farrelly
After suffering her first professional defeat to Chantelle Cameron up at light-welterweight (140lbs) in May, at what weight will Katie Taylor's rematch with the Englishwoman on 25 November take place?
Lightweight (135lbs)
Light-welterweight (140lbs)
Why was Somalia's head of athletics accused by his own sports minister of "defaming the name of the nation in the international arena" after a women's 100m sprint qualifier at the World University Games?
A video taken by a spectator sitting behind him showed he was watching a Margot Robbie interview on his phone while the race took place.
The Somalian entrant in the race was neither a “sportsperson nor a runner” but his niece, and she finished more than 10 seconds behind the winner.

He became an online sensation when he loudly broke wind during a post-race interview on Somalian state television.
He forced his Somalian entrant to compete in a pair of Birkenstocks after she slept in on the morning of the race.
