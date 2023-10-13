Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Let's Get Quizzical
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been following the sports news this week?
998
2
1 hour ago

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Score 10/10 and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

Who was voted the official Player of the Match in Ireland's demolition of Scotland on Saturday?
Peter O'Mahony
Jamison Gibson-Park

Garry Ringrose
Hugo Keenan
Rhys McClenaghan became back-to-back world champion on the pommel horse and qualified for Paris 2024. From which county does the gymnastics superstar hail?
Derry
Donegal

Down
Fermanagh
After sealing his latest title with six rounds remaining, how many Formula One world championships in a row has Max Verstappen won?
2
3

4
5
Who scored the winning goal as Arsenal ended an eight-year wait to beat Manchester City?
Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Magalhães

Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Menino
Which Ryder Cup winner completed an Alfred Dunhill double after winning the team event with his mother?
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood
Robert MacIntyre
Which of these players will make her first international XVs start in more than a year during Ireland's WXV3 opener against Kazakhstan?
Molly Scuffil-McCabe
Béibhinn Parsons

Linda Djougang
Sam Monaghan
Irish defender Jake O'Brien made his second Ligue 1 start on Sunday. From which club did he join Lyon?
Cobh Ramblers
Cork City

Crystal Palace
Swindon Town
Beloved former boxer and photographer Hugh Russell passed away today at the age of 63. At which Olympics did he win bronze for Ireland in the flyweight division?
Montreal 1976
Moscow 1980

Los Angeles 1984
Seoul 1988
Which former Republic of Ireland international will become CEO of League of Ireland club Treaty United as part of a takeover by a Canadian investment firm?
Steve Finnan
Don Givens

Aoibheann Clancy
Ciara McCormack
Who will referee Ireland's World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand?
Wayne Barnes
Jaco Peyper

Ben O'Keeffe
Mathieu Raynal
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word Kiwi to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
"Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack"
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
"Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack"
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
"Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack"
Share your result:

Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     