Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who was voted the official Player of the Match in Ireland's demolition of Scotland on Saturday?
Peter O'Mahony
Jamison Gibson-Park
Garry Ringrose
Hugo Keenan
Rhys McClenaghan became back-to-back world champion on the pommel horse and qualified for Paris 2024. From which county does the gymnastics superstar hail?
Derry
Donegal
Down
Fermanagh
After sealing his latest title with six rounds remaining, how many Formula One world championships in a row has Max Verstappen won?
2
3
4
5
Who scored the winning goal as Arsenal ended an eight-year wait to beat Manchester City?
Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Magalhães
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Menino
Which Ryder Cup winner completed an Alfred Dunhill double after winning the team event with his mother?
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tyrrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Robert MacIntyre
Which of these players will make her first international XVs start in more than a year during Ireland's WXV3 opener against Kazakhstan?
Molly Scuffil-McCabe
Béibhinn Parsons
Linda Djougang
Sam Monaghan
Irish defender Jake O'Brien made his second Ligue 1 start on Sunday. From which club did he join Lyon?
Cobh Ramblers
Cork City
Crystal Palace
Swindon Town
Beloved former boxer and photographer Hugh Russell passed away today at the age of 63. At which Olympics did he win bronze for Ireland in the flyweight division?
Montreal 1976
Moscow 1980
Los Angeles 1984
Seoul 1988
Which former Republic of Ireland international will become CEO of League of Ireland club Treaty United as part of a takeover by a Canadian investment firm?
Steve Finnan
Don Givens
Aoibheann Clancy
Ciara McCormack
Who will referee Ireland's World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand?
Wayne Barnes
Jaco Peyper
Ben O'Keeffe
Mathieu Raynal
