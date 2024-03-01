Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Which of these players did NOT score a try in Ireland's bonus-point victory over Wales? James Lowe Bundee Aki

Dan Sheehan Tadhg Beirne The Ireland women's football team also faced Wales in Dublin this week. Their 2-0 defeat ended an unbeaten run of how many games? 6 7

8 9 How many goals did Con O'Callaghan score -- along with his four points -- as Dublin hammered Kerry in a repeat of last year's All-Ireland final? 2 3

4 5 Which of these Division 1A sides has drawn their opening three games of the National Hurling League? Wexford Waterford

Clare Kilkenny With the Stade de France under renovation ahead of the Olympics, in which French city were Italy cruelly denied a historic Six Nations victory over their hosts? Marseille Lyon

Paris (Parc des Princes) Lille After his starring role in Sunday's decider against Chelsea, how many EFL Cups has Caoimhín Kelleher won with Liverpool? 1 2

3 4 Which former Ryder Cup star has made his return to professional golf this week after more than a decade away from the sport? Anthony Kim Jeff Overton

Hunter Mahan Victor Dubuisson Childhood friends Ethan Coughlan and Tony Butler this week became the first products of which club to sign senior contracts with Munster? Tralee RFC Ennis RFC

Cashel RFC Douglas RFC In the AFL, Port Adelaide Power's Sam Powell-Pepper received a landmark four-game ban for a dangerous challenge on which Irishman in a pre-season match simulation? Mark Keane (Cork) Conor Nash (Meath)

Zach Tuohy (Laois) Callum Brown (Derry) And finally, Ireland beat which country on Friday to secure their first ever test-cricket victory? Afghanistan Bangladesh

