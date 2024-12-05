'The standard that this team have set in previous years, we’re just a little bit off that'

JAMES TRACY REFLECTED on Ireland’s Autumn series as a whole, and why he isn’t overly concerned about the team’s lineout, on the latest episode of Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“Yes, we won three out of the four games, but the standard that this team and coaching staff have set in previous years, we’re just a little bit off that,” Tracy said.

“I feel like the overriding feeling is just trying to find the why. I’m sure the coaches and the players will be asking themselves why this happened? The good part for me is that these things are possible to fix.

“I think we have some really quality players. Our defence, I thought, was really good for the majority of the series. I think we tried a couple of different things around our kicking tactics. I thought we finished pretty well in the air, although we started pretty badly, but we rectified that in the last two games.

“I thought our scrum was decent, but our lineout definitely isn’t humming just yet. But if that was all because of the throw, or the calls or mislifts, then you would be a bit more concerned. But it was a combination of all and I think we have the players in there to be very effective. It’s just about how we go about winning the ball and executing on the game plan because mistakes were happening for whatever reason.”

Tracy added: “I think we were being a bit conservative with our calling towards the end and then Australia just banked on taking away that front and putting real pressure on our delivery.

“Overall, there was a lot to work on, but nothing that I would say isn’t fixable.”

