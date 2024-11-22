Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which Irish golfer has been selected on the Great Britain & Ireland team for the 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi? Seamus Power Pádraig Harrington

Tom McKibbin Rory McIlroy

Caelan Doris was this week nominated for World Rugby men’s player of the year. But who was the first player to win the award in 2001? Fabien Galthie Jonny Wilkinson

Schalk Burger Keith Wood

Pep Guardiola has agreed a new contract with Manchester City. Of his current squad, who made their first-team debut before he arrived in 2016? Kevin De Bruyne Phil Foden

Scott Carson John Stones

Brian Fenton retired this week after winning how many senior All-Ireland titles with Dublin? 6 7

8 9

Semple Stadium was confirmed as the venue for next month’s Munster senior club hurling final between Waterford’s Ballygunner and which side from Cork? Douglas St Finbarr’s

Na Piarsaigh Sarsfields

Which of Ireland’s Olympians from Paris will lead a 13-strong team at the World Aquatics Championships in Hungary next month? Mona McSharry Ellen Walshe

Daniel Wiffen Victoria Catterson

Rubin Amorim starts his Manchester United reign against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town on Sunday. From what county does the Tractor Boys’ boss hail? Cavan Monaghan

Leitrim Fermanagh

What exclusive Formula One group is Max Verstappen looking to join at the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend? Drivers to win 10 races in a row. Drivers to win four or more championships.

Drivers to win while still on N plates. Drivers to be invited into the WhatsApp group which Eddie Jordan is admin of.

What is the name of the book, written by former tennis player Conor Niland in collaboration with The 42's Gavin Cooney, that won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year for 2024 earlier this week? The Racket The Jacket

The Packet Just Smack It