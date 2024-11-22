Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which Irish golfer has been selected on the Great Britain & Ireland team for the 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi?
Seamus Power
Pádraig Harrington
Tom McKibbin
Rory McIlroy
Caelan Doris was this week nominated for World Rugby men’s player of the year. But who was the first player to win the award in 2001?
Fabien Galthie
Jonny Wilkinson
Schalk Burger
Keith Wood
Pep Guardiola has agreed a new contract with Manchester City. Of his current squad, who made their first-team debut before he arrived in 2016?
Kevin De Bruyne
Phil Foden
Scott Carson
John Stones
Brian Fenton retired this week after winning how many senior All-Ireland titles with Dublin?
6
7
8
9
Semple Stadium was confirmed as the venue for next month’s Munster senior club hurling final between Waterford’s Ballygunner and which side from Cork?
Douglas
St Finbarr’s
Na Piarsaigh
Sarsfields
Which of Ireland’s Olympians from Paris will lead a 13-strong team at the World Aquatics Championships in Hungary next month?
Mona McSharry
Ellen Walshe
Daniel Wiffen
Victoria Catterson
Rubin Amorim starts his Manchester United reign against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town on Sunday. From what county does the Tractor Boys’ boss hail?
Cavan
Monaghan
Leitrim
Fermanagh
What exclusive Formula One group is Max Verstappen looking to join at the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend?
Drivers to win 10 races in a row.
Drivers to win four or more championships.
Drivers to win while still on N plates.
Drivers to be invited into the WhatsApp group which Eddie Jordan is admin of.
What is the name of the book, written by former tennis player Conor Niland in collaboration with The 42's Gavin Cooney, that won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year for 2024 earlier this week?
The Racket
The Jacket
The Packet
Just Smack It
Eileen Gleeson this week named her Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2025 play-off final with Wales. But who is the only player called up to score in England's Women's Super League so far this season?
Leanne Kiernan
Katie McCabe
Anna Patten
Abbie Larkin
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Sports Quiz