This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

English FA introduces sin bins to tackle dissent in grassroots football

The governing body started piloting sin bins two seasons ago and then extended the trial to 31 leagues last year.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 2:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,218 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4746143
The FA wants to stamp dissent towards officials out of the game.
Image: Cathal Noonan
The FA wants to stamp dissent towards officials out of the game.
The FA wants to stamp dissent towards officials out of the game.
Image: Cathal Noonan

SIN BINS WILL be introduced for dissent in English grassroots and youth football from the start of the new season, the Football Association (FA) announced on Tuesday.

The rule will apply to all leagues up to step five in the National League System, which is immediately below the English Football League, and tier three in women’s football.

Players who show dissent to an official in adult football will be shown a yellow card and sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

For matches of shorter duration, they will spend eight minutes off the pitch.

The FA started piloting sin bins two seasons ago and then extended the trial to 31 leagues last season.

The results of the trial period showed a 38% reduction in dissent, while the vast majority of players, coaches, managers and referees backed the idea.

Dissent includes shouting at the referee and questioning their ability but foul and abusive language will still be a red-card offence.

“The introduction of sin bins is a positive step for grassroots football,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

“They allow referees to address incidents of dissent quickly and effectively.

“Dissent is a key part of the game that needs to be tackled, and our pilot phase has proved that sin bins work well. The trial showed a huge impact on behaviour that we want to roll out to the whole game and make it more enjoyable for everyone.”

© AFP 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie