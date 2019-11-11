Missing Ireland U21 stars open the door for in-form West Ham striker

Updated at 13.58

IT WAS CONFIRMED last night that Anthony Scully has been called up by Ireland U21s following Southampton teen Michael Obafemi’s withdrawal, as Stephen Kenny’s side prepare for upcoming qualifiers with Armenia and Sweden.

The 20-year-old striker has enjoyed an excellent start to the season. He is the current top scorer in Premier League 2 with 10 goals, while a brace in the Leasing.com Trophy match against Newport County means he has found the net 12 times in all competitions

The Watford-born player has already represented Ireland at every age group up to U19 level, and is the son of former Ireland B international Tony Scully.

Scully, whose fantastic form recently saw him rewarded with the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award, joins U23 team-mate Conor Coventry in the squad.

He had a tough time with injury last season, but has thrived since switching from midfielder to forward.

“I’ve changed position to up front, and I’m loving it, it’s been really enjoyable,” he said last month.

“When I first joined West Ham, when I was 12, I played as a striker. It’s felt natural moving back, to be honest. All my chances and goals have been from inside the box; I’m the striker and I need to get chances to score, and I’ve had those from the other lads who are playing, so it’s been perfect!”

Congratulations to Anthony Scully and @NHo11and, who have both been nominated for the #PL2 Player of the Month award for October 👊⚒ — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 1, 2019

West Ham U23 boss Dmitri Halajko added: “The goals that he’s scored, the way that he’s led the line, the consistency that he’s given towards the team, he’s been phenomenal. He’s a big member of the squad, and a big part of everything that we do.”

With several of his regular forwards currently unavailable to Kenny, including recent senior call-ups Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly, these upcoming games could be the perfect opportunity for Scully to consolidate his place in the squad.

