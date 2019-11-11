This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 11 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Missing Ireland U21 stars open the door for in-form West Ham striker

Anthony Scully has been impressing for the Hammers’ U23 side of late.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 11 Nov 2019, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,146 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4886856
Anthony Scully (file pic).
Anthony Scully (file pic).
Anthony Scully (file pic).

Updated at 13.58

IT WAS CONFIRMED last night that Anthony Scully has been called up by Ireland U21s following Southampton teen Michael Obafemi’s withdrawal, as Stephen Kenny’s side prepare for upcoming qualifiers with Armenia and Sweden. 

The 20-year-old striker has enjoyed an excellent start to the season. He is the current top scorer in Premier League 2 with 10 goals, while a brace in the Leasing.com Trophy match against Newport County means he has found the net 12 times in all competitions

The Watford-born player has already represented Ireland at every age group up to U19 level, and is the son of former Ireland B international Tony Scully.

Scully, whose fantastic form recently saw him rewarded with the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award, joins U23 team-mate Conor Coventry in the squad.

He had a tough time with injury last season, but has thrived since switching from midfielder to forward.

“I’ve changed position to up front, and I’m loving it, it’s been really enjoyable,” he said last month.

“When I first joined West Ham, when I was 12, I played as a striker. It’s felt natural moving back, to be honest. All my chances and goals have been from inside the box; I’m the striker and I need to get chances to score, and I’ve had those from the other lads who are playing, so it’s been perfect!”

West Ham U23 boss Dmitri Halajko added: “The goals that he’s scored, the way that he’s led the line, the consistency that he’s given towards the team, he’s been phenomenal. He’s a big member of the squad, and a big part of everything that we do.”

With several of his regular forwards currently unavailable to Kenny, including recent senior call-ups Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly, these upcoming games could be the perfect opportunity for Scully to consolidate his place in the squad.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie