Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Extra tickets to go on sale for the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush

The tournament had sold out last year.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 11:10 AM
Royal Portrush will hold the 2019 Open Championship on 18-21 July.
Image: PA
Royal Portrush will hold the 2019 Open Championship on 18-21 July.
Image: PA

15,000 ADDITIONAL TICKETS are set to go on sale for the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The R&A have announced today that the capacity for the Antrim venue has been increased across the four days of the tournament that takes place on 18-21 July.

Tickets sold out in record time last year which prompted a review as to whether the capacity could be increased with BBC Sport reporting that this will see the number of spectators each day rise from 40,000 to 43,750.

The additional tickets for the 148th Open are set to go on sale on 15 April with more details to be found here.

“From the moment tickets and hospitality packages went on sale last year it was clear that there was huge demand from fans to attend this historic occasion,” stated Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A.

“We have been working closely with the government agencies, our advisers and contractors to assess whether we could accommodate some more fans on each day of the Championship and have decided that we can do so without impacting on the outstanding spectator experience we provide.”

It will mark the first time that the tournament returns to the venue since 1951 with Italian Francesco Molinari the defending champion.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

