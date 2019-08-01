This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Six players and two managers suspended by MLB over Pirates-Reds brawl

The league has cracked down on both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds.

By AFP Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 9:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,271 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4749919
Things got a little heated in Cincinnati.
Image: John Minchillo
Things got a little heated in Cincinnati.
Things got a little heated in Cincinnati.
Image: John Minchillo

SIX PLAYERS AND two managers were hit with multi-game suspensions on Thursday as Major League Baseball threw the book at the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds over their benches-clearing mass brawl.

Two days after fists flew in one of the ugliest skirmishes of the season, the league cracked down on players and management from both teams.

The mayhem erupted on Tuesday after Pirates pitcher Keone Kela “intentionally” threw a pitch near the head of the Reds Derek Dietrich.

Kela, who later instigated the brawl, was given a 10-game suspension.

Kela’s teammates Jose Osuna and Kyle Crick were given five and three-game bans respectively. Manager Clint Hurdle was hit with a two-game suspension.

On the Reds side, manager David Bell was banned for six games while pitcher Amir Garrett was suspended for eight games.

Jared Hughes was given a three-game suspension while Cuban slugger Yasiel Puig, who was later traded to the Cleveland Indians, was also banned for three games.

In addition, all of the players and staff suspended were given undisclosed fines.

Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin were also fined.

Major League Baseball’s chief baseball officer Joe Torre said in a statement the stiff punishments were intended to send a message to both clubs.

Source: FOX Sports Ohio/YouTube

“The incidents between these two clubs remain a source of concern, and it’s reflected by the level of discipline we are handing down today,” Torre said.

“Everyone on the field should be aware of the example they are setting for fans, particularly young people.

“I firmly expect these two managers and all others to hold their players accountable for appropriate conduct and to guide them in the right direction.”

Tuesday’s incident was the latest large-scale fight involving the two teams.

Earlier this season, the benches cleared after Reds slugger Dietrich smacked a home run out of Pittsburgh’s PNC Park ground.

Dietrich was later targeted with a pitch, triggering a melee involving players from both sides.

© AFP 2019

