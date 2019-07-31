This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pitcher goes in swinging at entire Pirates bench in astounding baseball brawl

Amir Garrett calmly handed over the ball to a coach before swinging punches at a crowd of rivals.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 8:37 AM
13 minutes ago 491 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4747133

OUTFIELDER YASIEL PUIG’S tenure in Cincinnati ended in dramatic style last night as he waded into a ninth inning brawl with the Pittsburgh Pirates amid reports he was being traded.

Puig looks set to be traded to the Cleveland Indians as part of a three-team deal in which the Indians will send pitcher Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati. News of the trade had broken when Puig took his place in right field in Cincinnati for the top of the ninth inning of what would be an 11-4 Pirates victory.

A tense game then turned ugly when Reds pitcher Amir Garrett charged the Pirates dugout and traded punches with opposing relief pitcher Trevor Williams.

Source: FOX Sports Ohio/YouTube

Garrett’s teammates quickly joined him, Puig included.

Reds Manager David Bell ended up in the fracas, even though he had already been ejected in the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes in a Puig at-bat. Bell had raced out of the tunnel when the fighting started.

The Talking Baseball were all over analysis of the big fight and is well worth a watch for some of the (foul-mouthed) background to the mass brawl.

Source: Jomboy Media/YouTube

It wasn’t the first altercation between the Reds and Pirates this season. Puig and Pirates pitcher Chris Archer were both hit with multi-game suspensions in April for their part in a bench-clearing brawl on April 7.

Puig, 28, was traded by Los Angeles to the Reds in December after helping the Dodgers reach the World Series.

He has hit .255 with 22 home runs, 15 doubles and 60 runs-batted-in this season and will be eligible for free agency when the 2019 campaign ends.

Pirates Reds Baseball Amir Garrett wades into the Pirates' entire squad. Source: Sam Greene

According to multiple reports, the Reds will send Puig and pitching prospect Scott Moss to Cleveland. Cincinnati will get Bauer, who is 9-8 for the Indians this season with a 3.79 earned run average. The Indians will also get outfielder Franmil Reyes, left-handed pitcher Logan Allen and infielder Victor Nova from San Diego, while the Padres will get the Reds’ top outfield prospect Taylor Trammell.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie