This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The son of a Serie A legend continues family dynasty at AC Milan

Daniel Maldini made his league debut for the club at the weekend.

By AFP Monday 3 Feb 2020, 12:24 PM
1 hour ago 4,697 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4990632
AC Milan's Daniel Maldini stands on the pitch as he makes his Serie A debut.
Image: Spada/LaPresse
AC Milan's Daniel Maldini stands on the pitch as he makes his Serie A debut.
AC Milan's Daniel Maldini stands on the pitch as he makes his Serie A debut.
Image: Spada/LaPresse

DANIEL MALDINI made his Serie A debut with Italian giants AC Milan on Sunday to follow in the footsteps of his father, club legend Paolo, and grandfather Cesare.

The 18-year-old Maldini had already taken part in pre-season friendlies, but had to wait for his first senior appearance for the seven-time European champions.

It finally came in the 93rd minute of a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona at the San Siro.

“My debut was a dream, shame about the result,” said Maldini.

“We could have done more, but there was still a lot of emotion.

“Verona are a tough team, we deserved the three points but we brought home a draw. We hope to win the next one.”

Midfielder Maldini made his debut 35 years after his father Paolo and 66 after his grandfather Cesare.

“This debut was a goal that I had set myself, now we hope to go on like this. I felt a strong emotion but my father reassures me,” he added.

His grandfather Cesare, who died in 2016, played for 12 seasons with the club, winning four league titles and the European Cup.

Cesare also coached the team twice, from 1972-1974 and in 2001.

Paolo — considered among the best defenders of all time — holds the record for matches played in Serie A alongside Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon with 647, all for AC Milan. He won seven Scudetti and five Champions League trophies.

The 51-year-old Paolo Maldini played his final game on May 31, 2009 and is currently the club’s technical director.

His older son Christian played for AC Milan’s youth team through to the U19 level and now plays in the Italian lower divisions.

At city rivals Inter Milan, 17-year-old Filip Stankovic, son of club great Dejan, received his first call-up to the first team when he was named on the bench for their game against Udinese.

His father Dejan, a former Serbia international midfielder, won the 2010 Champions League and five Serie A titles with the Italian giants.

The 41-year-old now coaches Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie