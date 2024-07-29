Here's The Sunday Game's Football Team of the Year for 2024

NEWLY-CROWNED ALL-IRELAND champions Armagh lead the way with eight representatives on The Sunday Game’s Football Team of the Year, including the RTÉ panel’s Footballer of the Year, Barry McCambridge.

Armagh lifted their first All-Ireland title since 2002 — and second ever — after a 1-11 to 0-13 victory against Galway at Croke Park today.

The Tribe have five representatives on the team, while semi-finalists Donegal fill the remaining two places.

Goalkeeper Blaine Hughes, full-back and today’s goalscorer Aaron McKay, and captain Aidan Forker join McCambridge in defence; Ben Crealey is one of the midfielders; and All-Ireland final man of the match Oisín Conaty is named in the forwards alongside Rian O’Neill and Conor Turbitt.

Johnny McGrath, Dylan McHugh, Paul Conroy, John Maher and Rob Finnerty are the Galway players selected, while Donegal duo Peader Mogan and Oisin Gallen also get the nod.

Eight Armagh, five Galway,, two Donegal... and those who just missed out.



The panel discuss the 2024 Sunday Game football Team of the Year



📺 Watch The Sunday Game on @rteone & @rteplayer https://t.co/hgbwjaYsed pic.twitter.com/eQaLbt6F3y — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 28, 2024

“It’s really been a defender’s year,” Ciarán Whelan said as The Sunday Game panel unveiled McCambrdge as their star man.

The Clann Éireann back was instrumental, shackling Shane McGuigan, David Clifford and Shane Walsh on different occasions and also scoring 2-5 throughout the championship.

“A brilliant player,” Seán Cavanagh added. “The influence that he has at both ends, it typifies what we want to see in football. It’s a joy, and it shows how the game has evolved from what a defender used to do.”

The Sunday Game Football Team of the Year 2024

1. Blaine Hughes (Armagh)

2. Johnny McGrath (Galway), 3. Aaron McKay (Armagh), 4. Barry McCambridge (Armagh)

5. Dylan McHugh (Galway), 6. Aidan Forker (Armagh), 7. Peadar Mogan (Donegal)

8. Paul Conroy (Galway), 9. Ben Crealey (Armagh)

10. John Maher (Galway), 11. Rian O’Neill (Armagh), 12. Oisín Conaty (Armagh)

13. Rob Finnerty (Galway), 14. Oisín Gallen (Donegal), 15. Conor Turbitt (Armagh)

Footballer of the Year: Barry McCambridge (Armagh).