Roger Milla scored four times at the 1990 World Cup. How old was he at the time? PA 38 40

42

Bohemians were eliminated from the 1993-94 Uefa Cup by a team containing Zinedine Zidane – but which team was it? PA Montpellier Rennes

Bordeaux

Which of these stadiums wasn't used as a Euro 96 venue? PA Elland Road Hillsborough

White Hart Lane

During the 90s, two men won the Ballon d'Or while playing for AC Milan. George Weah was one, but can you name the other? PA Marco van Basten Franco Baresi

Ruud Gullit

Denis Irwin and Roy Keane were on opposing sides when Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest in the final of the 1991-92 English League Cup. By what name was the competition known at the time? PA Littlewoods Cup Rumbelows Cup

Coca-Cola Cup

Do you recognise the Paris Saint-Germain player in action during their 1995-96 Cup Winners' Cup final victory over Rapid Vienna? (Hint: his hairstyle was often much different to what you see here) PA Patrice Loko Bruno N'Gotty

Julio Dely Valdes

With Ireland 1-0 up against England in a 1995 friendly at Lansdowne Road, in what minute was the game abandoned due to violence caused by rioting English fans? INPHO 19th 27th

42nd

From which La Liga club did Sampdoria sign Ariel Ortega in 1998? PA Real Sociedad Valencia

Atletico Madrid

Which 1996-97 Premier League club wore this kit? PA Southampton Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough