'The whole squad can't quite believe how good this guy is'

Effusive praise for Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on today’s instalment of The Football Family podcast.

Gavin Bazunu applauds the Ireland supporters after last night's victory against Luxembourg.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
ANOTHER FRESH OFFERING from The Football Family, which reflects on Ireland’s 3-0 away win against Luxembourg last night, is now available.

With Paul Dollery on hosting duties while Gavin Cooney and David Sneyd share their expertise, The Football Family is one of the many podcasts exclusively accessible to The42 members.

The lads were effusive in their praise of 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who helped Ireland to victory by keeping his third consecutive clean sheet.

Speaking during a layover at Stansted Airport during his journey back from Luxembourg, Gavin Cooney suggested that the likelihood is we’re witnessing the beginning of a long and successful international career, which may be to the detriment of another promising goalkeeper. 

He said: “On this flight to Stansted were Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele. They were sitting near me at the gate before we boarded.

“Fans were coming up and asking them for pictures, but the general tenor of the conversation that I heard was ‘your goalkeeper is just ridiculous’ – and, in fairness, the lads were just nodding. The whole squad can’t quite believe how good this guy is.

“If all goes well on the injury front, [Bazunu] could retire as Ireland’s record caps holder and Caoimhín Kelleher will retire as the most unfortunate Irish international to have ever played the game, because he’s absolutely terrific as well but just can’t get in ahead of Bazunu.”

The highlight of Bazunu’s display last night was the astonishing first-half save he produced to keep out a deflected long-range effort from Olivier Thill. 

“It was just a tremendous save,” David Sneyd added. “Liam Brady hit the nail on the head [on RTÉ] when he just said this lad is a superstar and he’s going to have an unbelievable career.

“The campaign he’s had has just been incredible for someone so young. It can maybe be a bit tiresome to talk about it but you have to remember that he’s still a teenager.”

