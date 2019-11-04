This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roy Keane made a cameo appearance in The Young Offenders last night

One of Cork’s favourite sons popped up on the first episode of Season 2.

By Ben Blake Monday 4 Nov 2019, 11:21 AM
37 minutes ago 2,884 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4878187
"Any chance of a fish supper?" Keane asks.
Image: Twitter/Dara Kavanagh
"Any chance of a fish supper?" Keane asks.
Image: Twitter/Dara Kavanagh

THE YOUNG OFFENDERS returned to our screens on Sunday night.  

The comedy, which follows the adventures of Cork teenagers Conor MacSweeney and Jock O’Keefe, is back with Season Two after the success of the 2016 film and last year’s debut as a TV series. 

Those who tuned in to BBC 3 last night will have been taken by surprise when another famous Cork man appeared briefly in the programme. 

Wearing a Cork City scarf around his neck, ex-Ireland and Man United skipper Roy Keane attempts to order a “fish supper” from Conor’s mam Mairead and the lads. 

Roy is swiftly told where to go, however. 

You’ll be able to watch the episode on RTÉ2 next Monday, 11 November, at 9.30pm. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie