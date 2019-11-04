Roy Keane made a cameo appearance in The Young Offenders last night

THE YOUNG OFFENDERS returned to our screens on Sunday night.

The comedy, which follows the adventures of Cork teenagers Conor MacSweeney and Jock O’Keefe, is back with Season Two after the success of the 2016 film and last year’s debut as a TV series.

Those who tuned in to BBC 3 last night will have been taken by surprise when another famous Cork man appeared briefly in the programme.

Wearing a Cork City scarf around his neck, ex-Ireland and Man United skipper Roy Keane attempts to order a “fish supper” from Conor’s mam Mairead and the lads.

Roy is swiftly told where to go, however.

You’ll be able to watch the episode on RTÉ2 next Monday, 11 November, at 9.30pm.

Roy Keane in Young Offenders season 2? Love to see it pic.twitter.com/MqoR4g8HYI — Dara Kavanagh (@OfficalDaraKav) November 3, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!