Which Irish football icon was inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame this week? Denis Irwin Roy Keane

Shay Given Wes Hoolahan

Which Munster player has announced he will leave the province at the end of the season? James Cronin Shane Daly

Peter O'Mahony Jean Kleyn

Limerick manager John Kiely apologised for post-match comments he made after his team’s defeat to Galway in the National Hurling League on Sunday, but what did Kiely accuse the Tribesmen of? Foul language Tampering with sliotars

Spying on training sessions Simulation

Rory McIlroy is one of three Irish golfers involved at the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island this weekend. When did McIlroy last win the tournament? 2012 2019

2014 2017

Which exiled star has been named in the France squad for Euro 2020, ending a five-and-a-half year absence from international football? Karim Benzema Antoine Griezmann

Nicolas Anelka Franck Ribery

LeBron James overcame what issue to score a dramatic late three-pointer as his LA Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors to reach the NBA West play-offs this week? Food poisoning Only wearing one shoe

Flu Blurred vision

Which senior intercounty hurling squad was hit by two cases of Covid-19 this week? Galway Wexford

Cork Laois

Cavan star Aishling Sheridan said she’s found in difficult to transition back to Gaelic football after a year playing which sport? Soccer Australian Rules football

Basketball Hockey

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle side take on Toulouse in Saturday’s Champions Cup final. How many Champions Cup medals did O’Gara win as a player? Two Zero

Four One