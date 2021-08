In what might prove to be the Filipino boxing icon's final outing, who upset the 42-year-old Manny Pacquiao in a welterweight title bout during the wee hours of Sunday morning? Shawn Porter Yordenis Ugas

Keith Thurman Errol Spence Jr

Manchester United equaled the away record of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' with a frustrating 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday afternoon. In how many Premier League games are they unbeaten on the road? 18 21

27 30

Who was Limerick's top scorer during their All-Ireland-final demolition of Munster neighbours Cork? Aaron Gillane Cian Lynch

Peter Casey Gearóid Hegarty

Wexford's Tom O'Brien rode his career-landmark 1,000th winner at Worcester on Monday. How many other active jump jockeys in Ireland and Britain have achieved the same feat? 6 9

12 18

True or false: Leona Maguire will next week become the first ever Irishwoman to represent Europe in the Solheim Cup. True False

Ireland underage international Val Adedokun earlier this week moved to Premier League Brentford from which League of Ireland club? Bohemians Cork City

Sligo Rovers Dundalk

After a long journey, Ellen Keane finally claimed Paralympic gold on Thursday, storming to Ireland's first medal of the 2021 Games. Where did Keane finish in her first Paralympic breaststroke final way back in 2008, aged just 13? 5th 6th

7th 8th

Which of the following players *was* included in Stephen Kenny's 25-man squad for Ireland's upcoming trio of World Cup qualifiers? Shane Long James McCarthy

Robbie Brady Darren Randolph

For which club has Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe left Toulouse in a shock move? Saracens Toulon

The Stormers Suntory Sungoliath