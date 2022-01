Everton sacked manager Rafa Benitez after the club’s worrying run of form continued with a 2-1 defeat to Norwich. How many Premier League games did Benitez win during his time as Toffees boss? Three Eleven

Five Eight

On Wednesday Andy Farrell named his Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations. How many uncapped players were included in the 37-man selection? Zero Two

Five Four

Waterford golfer Seamus Power broke into the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time following a third place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Who won the tournament? Hideki Matsuyama Russell Henley

Kevin Kisner Matt Kuchar

Ireland international Lindsay Peat confirmed her retirement from international rugby. The 41-year-old is also a former GAA star, winning an All-Ireland football championship title with which county in 2010? Galway Dublin

Mayo Cork

Who was named the top men’s player at Fifa’s 'The Best' of 2021 ceremony on Monday? Lionel Messi Mohamed Salah

Jorginho Robert Lewandowski

Pat Spillane Jr, son of the Kerry legend bearing the same name, saw a transfer to which county approved by the GAA ahead of the upcoming Allianz Football League? Sligo Cork

Clare Kildare

Ireland's cricketers celebrated a massive scalp this week, recording a first away ODI series success against a full International Cricket Council member. Who did they beat? Pakistan West Indies

India South Africa

Who will captain Wales in this year’s Six Nations, in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones? Adam Beard Liam Williams

Dan Biggar Gareth Anscombe

John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer was a notable absentee as Colm Bonnar named his Tipperary panel for the Allianz Hurling League. In what year did Bubbles win his sole All Star award? 2019 2016

2012 2014