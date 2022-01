Which former Ireland rugby international has joined the Wexford hurling backroom team? Denis Hickie Gordon D'Arcy

Geordan Murphy Girvan Dempsey

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. How many goals has he scored across his 269 appearances for the Reds? 67 84

79 56

Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement on Thursday after an 18-year career spent entirely with the Pittsburgh Steelers. How many Super Bowls did the 39-year-old win? 2 4

1 3

Kerry star James O’Donoghue has announced his inter-county retirement. Can you remember the season he won Footballer of the Year? 2013 2010

2016 2014

Mario Balotelli has been recalled by Italy coach Roberto Mancini more than three years after he last played for the Azzurri. Can you name his current club team? Marseille Adana Demirspor

Brescia Trabzonspor

Team Ireland have confirmed their squad for the Winter Olympics, which start in Beijing next week. How many athletes are Team Ireland sending to the Games? 9 11

6 4

Which of the following Ireland internationals secured a ‘dream’ move to Manchester United this week? Diane Caldwell Lucy Quinn

Megan Connolly Niamh Fahey

Simon Zebo became Munster’s all-time leading Champions Cup try-scorer after crossing twice in Sunday’s win over Wasps. How many tries does Zebo now have to his name in the competition? 25 22

17 28

Katie Taylor’s landmark headline bout with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden has finally been confirmed. How many fights has Taylor won in her pro boxing career? 16 18

24 20