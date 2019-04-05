Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who tackled Jacob Stockdale as he made his infamous drop over the line in Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final victory over Ulster? Inpho Rory O'Loughlin Inpho Jordan Larmour

Inpho Dave Kearney Inpho Adam Byrne

Which Ireland rugby international's sister, Ailish, won an AFL Women's title with Adelaide in front of over 53,000 people last Sunday? PA Images Garry Ringrose Eimear Considine

Robbie Henshaw Alison Miller

Huddersfield Town are the second-ever team to have been relegated from the Premier League by March. Who were the first? PA Images Leicester City 2001/2002 PA Images Derby County 2007/2008

PA Images Sunderland 2002/2003 PA Images Sunderland 2016/17

Who scored the killer final goal as Mayo beat Kerry at Croke Park to earn their first national title in 18 years? Inpho Ciaran Treacy Diarmuid O’Connor

Kevin McLoughlin Andy Moran

In a bout shown live on TG4, who did Eric Donovan stop in the fourth round at the National Stadium on Saturday night to win the Irish featherweight title? Inpho Aidan Metcalfe Inpho Stephen McAfee

Inpho Allan Phelan Inpho Jake Hanney

In which country did Graeme McDowell win his first PGA Tour event since 2015? PA Images Dominican Republic Honduras

El Salvador Costa Rica

Which famous actor impressed Ken Doherty with a trick shot during an encounter in Hong Kong ahead of the China Open? PA Images Jackie Chan PA Images Jet Li

PA Images Colin Farrell PA Images Danny DeVito

Where do the Republic of Ireland now sit in the Fifa World Rankings after moving up five places in Thursday's updates? Inpho 28th 29th

30th 31st

Which jockey pulled up Faugheen early in the Betway Aintree Hurdle on Thursday, later explaining that the legendary horse 'just didn't feel right'? Inpho Ruby Walsh Inpho Aidan Coleman

Inpho Barry Geraghty Inpho Davy Russell