Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Friday 5 April, 2019
By The42 Team Friday 5 Apr 2019, 5:34 PM
1 hour ago 7,284 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4578965

Who tackled Jacob Stockdale as he made his infamous drop over the line in Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final victory over Ulster?
Inpho
Rory O'Loughlin
Inpho
Jordan Larmour

Inpho
Dave Kearney
Inpho
Adam Byrne
Which Ireland rugby international's sister, Ailish, won an AFL Women's title with Adelaide in front of over 53,000 people last Sunday?
PA Images
Garry Ringrose
Eimear Considine

Robbie Henshaw
Alison Miller
Huddersfield Town are the second-ever team to have been relegated from the Premier League by March. Who were the first?
PA Images
Leicester City 2001/2002
PA Images
Derby County 2007/2008

PA Images
Sunderland 2002/2003
PA Images
Sunderland 2016/17
Who scored the killer final goal as Mayo beat Kerry at Croke Park to earn their first national title in 18 years?
Inpho
Ciaran Treacy
Diarmuid O’Connor

Kevin McLoughlin
Andy Moran
In a bout shown live on TG4, who did Eric Donovan stop in the fourth round at the National Stadium on Saturday night to win the Irish featherweight title?
Inpho
Aidan Metcalfe
Inpho
Stephen McAfee

Inpho
Allan Phelan
Inpho
Jake Hanney
In which country did Graeme McDowell win his first PGA Tour event since 2015?
PA Images
Dominican Republic
Honduras

El Salvador
Costa Rica
Which famous actor impressed Ken Doherty with a trick shot during an encounter in Hong Kong ahead of the China Open?
PA Images
Jackie Chan
PA Images
Jet Li

PA Images
Colin Farrell
PA Images
Danny DeVito
Where do the Republic of Ireland now sit in the Fifa World Rankings after moving up five places in Thursday's updates?
Inpho
28th
29th

30th
31st
Which jockey pulled up Faugheen early in the Betway Aintree Hurdle on Thursday, later explaining that the legendary horse 'just didn't feel right'?
Inpho
Ruby Walsh
Inpho
Aidan Coleman

Inpho
Barry Geraghty
Inpho
Davy Russell
The great RTÉ reporter Pat McAuliffe passed away on Monday at the age of 61. From which county did the popular journalist hail?
Inpho
Limerick
Cork

Tipperary
Waterford
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
What a way to wrap up the week! Have a good one!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
Decent effort. At least you haven't ruined your whole weekend.
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Why did you even do the quiz? You surely knew you were ill-prepared.
Share your result:

